Key Notes

World Liberty Financial will also introduce a retail app combining peer-to-peer payments and trading features.

Co-founder Zak Folkman emphasized the company will remain chain-agnostic, ruling out the launch of a proprietary blockchain.

WLFI token has faced selling pressure since launch, trading around $0.20, but the project is pursuing growth initiatives, said Folkman.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the decentralized finance (DeFi) project from the Trump family, announced its plans to bring a debit card with retail application. This project will help them facilitate seamless transactions for their native USD1 stablecoin, which will integrate with Apple Pay.

Zak Folkman, the co-founder of World Liberty Financial, made the announcement while speaking at the Korea Blockchain Week 2025, in Seoul, on Sept. 23. Folkman said:

“[This] allows users to be able to attach their USD1 and their World Liberty Financial app right into their Apple Pay. Not today, but it’s coming very soon.”

The debit card from World Liberty Financial will complement the project’s upcoming retail application, which will launch in the near future. According to Folkman, the app will function as a blend of “Venmo meets Robinhood,” integrating Web2-style peer-to-peer payments with trading features similar to Robinhood.

Additionally, Zak Folkman ruled out any possible plans to launch a proprietary blockchain, stressing the company’s commitment to remaining chain-agnostic.

“We will never put out a World Liberty Financial chain,” Folkman said, adding that the firm’s focus is on building a stablecoin independent of specific chains, exchanges, or platforms. “It’s literally the opposite of our entire mentality. We believe our job is not to roll out chains or exchanges, but to be completely agnostic when it comes to chains, technology, and distribution platforms.”

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token on Investors’ Radar

WLFI, the native cryptocurrency of World Liberty Financial, has recently been under selling pressure, and has been flirting with $0.20. Since its launch on September 1, the token has been trading 35% down, as investors await a potential catalyst for a further rally.

Popular analyst CryptoBusy stated that World Liberty Financial’s token WLFI slipped below its ascending trendline, signaling weakening momentum. This is despite the massive 47 million WLFI token burn earlier this month.

Key price levels identified by market watchers include potential accumulation zones at $0.2088, $0.1973, and $0.1855. On the upside, a breakout above $0.2399 with strong volume is seen as the bullish trigger that could flip WLFI’s market structure back to the upside.

$WLFI just broke below its ascending trendline, showing signs of cooling momentum. Now the key zones to watch: – $0.2088 → $0.1973 → $0.1855 = potential accumulation levels – $0.2399 = the bullish trigger, reclaim this with volume and WLFI can flip structure back up… pic.twitter.com/C5iMdhyKeC — CryptoBusy (@CryptoBusy) September 22, 2025

Folkman acknowledged that WLFI will remain subject to market volatility. However, he expressed confidence that the token’s value will increase over the long term as the project continues to expand its product suite.

Furthermore, World Liberty Financial has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bithumb to collaborate on future business opportunities.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.