CLARITY Act Advances: Is This the Regulatory Win XRP Needed?

XRP trades near $1.03 after slipping during June’s market-wide correction. Even so, regulatory developments remain a key focus for investors. Recent discussions around the CLARITY Act have renewed interest in XRP because the proposal could establish clearer rules for digital assets.

The bill has advanced through parts of the legislative process, although several provisions still face debate. If enacted, it could provide greater certainty around oversight, custody, and institutional participation. As a result, many market participants view regulatory clarity as a long-term catalyst rather than a short-term trading event.

The CLARITY Act is moving forward in Congress, with the July 17 meeting drawing attention as expectations build for a potential breakthrough. But the real question isn’t if regulation is coming — it’s whether XRP finally gets the clarity it was built for. SEC vs CFTC. Utility… pic.twitter.com/ahiQ93uVEG — Lina✨ (@Lina_qwq_) June 25, 2026

Institutional demand has already emerged through investment products tied to XRP. However, legislation alone does not guarantee immediate price gains. Markets often price in expectations ahead of major policy decisions, which can limit upside once the news becomes official.

For now, XRP’s direction remains tied to both regulatory progress and overall crypto market sentiment. Consequently, investors are watching developments in Washington as closely as on-chain activity and trading volumes.

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Can XRP Price Reach $5, Realistically?

XRP remains well below its all-time high despite several years of adoption and ecosystem growth. Trading activity remains healthy, yet volume has not shown the kind of sustained expansion that typically accompanies major breakouts. Instead, price action continues to reflect a market searching for its next catalyst.

The nearest challenge for bulls is reclaiming higher resistance zones established earlier in the cycle. A strong move above those levels would improve momentum and attract fresh buyers. Until then, XRP appears to be consolidating after a prolonged decline.

XRP USD, Tradingview

A bullish scenario would require regulatory progress, stronger institutional participation, and improved crypto market conditions. Under those circumstances, a move toward $5 becomes more plausible, though it remains a speculative target rather than a base expectation.

A more neutral outcome would see XRP continue trading within a broad range while investors await clearer signals. On the other hand, delays in legislation or renewed market weakness could pressure support levels and extend consolidation. As a result, the next major trend may depend as much on policy developments as on technical factors.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Stage Positioning

XRP at $1 leaves a narrow margin for error. The asymmetric upside that existed at 10 cents is structurally different from the setup today. Traders running regulated-asset exposure through XRP ETFs are already capturing that institutional trade. What the current environment does highlight is the appetite for infrastructure-layer assets with unpriced growth vectors.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself in that gap. The project is a Bitcoin Layer 2 integrating the SVM (Solana Virtual Machine), a combination that would bring sub-second finality and programmable smart contract execution to Bitcoin’s security layer.

The presale has raised $32 million at a current price of $0.01368, with staking available for participants who want yield exposure during the launch window.

As regulatory frameworks like the CLARITY Act potentially open banking rails to digital assets, Layer 2 infrastructure that bridges Bitcoin’s trust model with Solana-grade throughput represents a differentiated utility thesis.

Research Bitcoin Hyper at the official presale page before the current pricing stage closes.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.