Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $60K: Peter Schiff Blames Saylor

The Bitcoin price is trading near $60,400 after briefly breaking below $60,000 overnight, extending a multi-week corrective phase that has erased roughly -16% from recent highs. The move is raising a question the market has not seriously had to answer in two years: what happens when the largest corporate accumulator faces financing pressure at the same moment retail exits?

CNBC reports that this brief drop below the $60,000 mark is its lowest level since October 2024. Almost $850M in crypto long positions were liquidated in the 24 hours through Wednesday, per CoinGlass data, ahead of roughly $10Bn in quarterly bitcoin options expiring on Deribit.

As I warned, MSTR’s death spiral has pricked the Bitcoin bubble. $MSTR fell another 8% this morning, down 84% from its high. $STRC fell another 7%, bringing the total decline to 25% and raising the current yield to 15.3%, sending Bitcoin tumbling to $58K, down 54% from its high. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 25, 2026

Never one to shy away from kicking BTC while it’s down, Gold maxi Peter Schiff blamed Saylor’s $MSTR and $STRC shenanigans for “Sending Bitcoin tumbling to $58K, down 54% from its high.”

Seven consecutive weeks of US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows have compounded the pressure, stripping away one of the structural pillars of the post-ETF-approval period.

Can Bitcoin Price Hold Above $60K Going Into the Weekly Close?

OK you got me. i'm long $BTC right now new quarter, and i'm treating today's low ($58k) as my invalidation. wont be risking it down to $55k clean spot to bepic.twitter.com/SkJrTNS7Ss pic.twitter.com/qOa7mC5vFd — Ansem (@blknoiz06) June 26, 2026

The immediate technical picture is straightforward and not particularly encouraging for bulls. Bitcoin is holding just above the $60,000 psychological level, which is now acting as very fragile support after being briefly breached earlier this week.

The 200-week moving average sits near $57,926, a level that has historically marked cycle-bottom areas and now represents the first credible floor below the current price. Above, resistance clusters at $65,000–$66,000, where BTC was rejected earlier this cycle and where the 200-day MA previously held near $63,400.

Three scenarios are worth mapping:

Bull Case: A weekly close above $60,000 with ETF flow data turning positive, if that happens, a retest of the $63,000–$65,000 band is plausible within two to three weeks.

Base Case: The Bitcoin price grinds sideways in the $58,000–$60,500 range while the market digests the MSTR leverage narrative and waits on the next PCE print

Bear Case: A clean break below the 200-week MA opens $54,000 and potentially the $52,000–$55,000 demand zone that analysts have flagged as the next structural support.

Momentum readings are deteriorating. Analysts tracking the current drawdown note that retail rotation into AI equities is removing a historically reliable marginal buyer, which compounds the options-expiry pressure hitting today.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Infrastructure Positioning as Bitcoin Tests Cycle Support

Watching the Bitcoin price hover around $60,000 is uncomfortable, but the price action is also clarifying something structural: the base layer has a scalability ceiling, and capital seeking Bitcoin-denominated upside with faster execution is not going to wait for a mainnet fix.

That gap is precisely where early-stage infrastructure plays attract attention during drawdown periods, when entry prices on speculative positions compress alongside spot BTC.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, combining sub-second finality with Bitcoin’s security layer, rather than treating them as mutually exclusive.

The presale has raised $32,884,689.22 at a current price of $0.0136822, with staking available for early participants. The architecture targets Bitcoin’s three core constraints directly.

These constraints are slow throughput, high fees, and the absence of programmable smart contract execution at scale. A Decentralized Canonical Bridge handles BTC transfers without custodial intermediaries.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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