Ripple XRP trades at $1.43 today (August 26), down -3.3% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. That’s a modest pullback compared to the near-43% weekly surge that pushed the token into overbought territory.

The move capped off one of XRP’s strongest weekly performances among large-cap tokens, with CoinStats putting the token near $1.4419 before the latest dip. CoinMarketCap’s technical desk flagged XRP’s Relative Strength Index near 87, firmly overbought, while noting the token is holding its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $1.52 as initial support after the run-up.

Derivatives desks are watching a large Wintermute short position that only pays off if XRP collapses toward $10, a bet that says more about long-dated skepticism than near-term direction.

Zoom out and the setup looks less like a fresh breakout and more like an attempted escape from a months-long range. XRP spent much of the summer defending $1.00 as a psychological floor, yet repeatedly failed to clear resistance near $1.18–$1.20. Whether this rally has legs likely comes down to the weekly close.

Can XRP Price Hold $1.42 Support This Week?

$XRP IS APPROACHING THE BUY WALL‼️ XRP is moving toward a major liquidity zone around $1.37–$1.39, where significant buy orders are sitting. WATCH THIS ZONE CLOSELY. 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/Z9sEan84gI — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) August 26, 2026

At $1.43, XRP is trading within a tight band that has been compressed since the weekly high. Volume has thinned as the rally cools, a typical pattern after an overbought spike rather than a signal of trend exhaustion on its own.

The immediate technical battleground is the $1.42 support zone flagged by CoinMarketCap, just below the current price, with the broader $1.52 Fibonacci level acting as a secondary floor.

Bull case: XRP holds above $1.42, consolidates, and retests $1.65–$1.70 as overbought conditions unwind through time rather than price.

Base case: a grind sideways between $1.42 and $1.52 while RSI cools from 87 toward neutral.

Bear case: a break below $1.42 would trigger a retest of the 50-day moving average near $1.21, putting the entire breakout thesis back in question. Traders watching the weekly candle close will get the clearest signal yet.

EXPLORE: Best Crypto Coins to Buy This August

LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as Ripple Tests Key Levels

A near-44% weekly gain is the kind of move that gets screenshots reposted. But here’s the uncomfortable math: at XRP’s roughly $86 billion market cap, doubling from here requires meaningfully more capital than doubling a token still measured in the low tens of millions.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project built to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, pitched as a solution to the fragmentation that forces developers to rebuild for each chain.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01494 per token, with $950,229.71 raised to date. Its Deploy-Once Architecture lets developers ship a single build across all three ecosystems, paired with Verifiable Settlement for cross-chain execution integrity.

Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?

EXPLORE: Trade Crypto on Kraken Today

This article is not financial advice. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile, and presale investments carry elevated risk. Always conduct independent research.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.