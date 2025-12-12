Key Notes

PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is set to get a major boost as Alphabet Inc’s video streaming platform YouTube said that US-based creators can now accept payments in PYUSD. This development comes as the crypto regulatory landscape improves, showing greater acceptance for stablecoin, especially after the GENIUS Act approval in July 2025.

PYUSD Stablecoin Payouts Go Live on YouTube

Earlier this year, PayPal had already integrated support for stablecoin payouts to recipients, and YouTube is now bringing them to creators as well. PayPal’s head of crypto, May Zabaneh, confirmed to the Fortune publication that the feature is now live.

“The beauty of what we’ve built is that YouTube doesn’t have to touch crypto, and so we can help take away that complexity,” she said.

PayPal and YouTube have been working together for a long time. PayPal serves as a payment option for users and as a payout method for YouTube creators through AdSense. On the other hand, YouTube is warming up to the cryptosphere, as digital assets make their way into mainstream finance.

Considering the size and reach of YouTube’s platform, this move could help PayPal push further its PYUSD stablecoin adoption. PYUSD, launched in mid-2023, and has expanded since then.

According to CoinGecko, its market capitalization has risen from roughly $500 million at the start of the year to $3.9 billion.

PayPal PYUSD Stablecoin Growth | Source: CoinGeckco

As shown in the image above, the explosion in PYUSD’s market cap has been ongoing since early September. In the last four months, the stablecoin has registered nearly 300% growth.

During that period, the stablecoin was integrated into Spark’s lending markets as well as Bitfinex’s Stable network, an institutional-grade blockchain designed for stablecoin issuances.

The Rise of Stablecoin Market

Following the GENIUS Act approval in the US, the broader stablecoin market has seen strong growth. This comes as corporations, financial institutions, and governments continue integrating the assets into traditional finance. Apart from the US, the race is also heating up in other global markets.

UK’s top financial regulator, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), stated that stablecoins remain their top priority for 2026. The regulator will open its sandbox to companies seeking to introduce stablecoin products, as part of a pro-growth, market-oriented initiative.

