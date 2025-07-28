PayPal ‘Pay with Crypto’ Drives Mainstream Adoption with 90% Fee Reduction

Key Notes

The new service offers merchants a competitive 0.99% transaction rate compared to traditional 1.10%-3.15% credit card fees.

Near-instant cryptocurrency settlements eliminate the typical 1-3 day waiting period associated with conventional payment processing.

PayPal supports major wallets like Coinbase, MetaMask, and Binance while providing up to 90% savings on transaction costs.

PayPal began rolling out its “Pay with Crypto” on July 28, allowing merchants to seamlessly accept payments on its open network from more than 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, USDT, and other popular coins.

The service will be available to US merchants “in the coming weeks,” according to a company press release, and will support popular cryptocurrency wallets including Coinbase, OKX, Binance, Kraken, Phantom, MetaMask, and Exodus. The company says more wallets will be added as the service rolls out.

According the press release, the Pay with Crypto service offers near-instant settlement, seamless international transactions and provides transaction fee savings of up to 90%. It also allows merchants to store funds in PYUSD, PayPal’s native stablecoin, with a current rewards rate of 4% annually.

PayPal Targets $3 Trillion Crypto Market with Competitive Pricing

Merchants who adopt the new service will be greeted with a transaction rate of 0.99%, significantly lower than the average, which, according to data from Motley Fool, ranges from 1.10% to 3.15% per transaction.

In a thread on X, PayPal president and CEO Alex Chriss described the service as “a first-of-its-kind global network” enabling near-instant, guaranteed cross-border payments supporting the more than 650 million global cryptocurrency users representing more than $3 trillion in potential transactional value.

Last week, we launched PayPal World, a first-of-its-kind global network that breaks down barriers in cross-border commerce. Today, we’re introducing Pay with Crypto, enabling seamless blockchain payments where consumers can shop and send money worldwide using crypto. — Alex Chriss (@acce) July 28, 2025

PayPal’s “near-instant” settlements could be the killer app for merchants who typically wait between one and three days for credit card settlements, according to data from MoneyAtlas.

The Pay with Crypto launch comes on the heels of the firm’s recent launch of “PayPal World,” a similar service connecting global payments services such as Mercado Pago, NPCI International Payments Limited (UPI), and Tenpay Global with PayPal and Venmo to provide wallet-agnostic payment services around the globe.

As Coinspeaker reported on July 14, the OKX cryptocurrency exchange recently integrated PayPal services to boost transactions across its European market, meanwhile, the company’s PYUSD stablecoin launched on the Arbitrum network with $100,000 weekly limits on July 16.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.