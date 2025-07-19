Tether Prepares to Bring USDT to the US As Trump Signs GENIUS Act

Key Notes

Under the GENIUS Act, foreign stablecoin issuers must adhere to strict AML standards and undergo comprehensive reserve audits.

While Tether has yet to complete a full audit, CEO Paolo Ardoino affirmed the company's commitment to compliance.

Ardoino said that they will use the three-year window to meet all regulatory requirements.

US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on Friday, advancing three Crypto bills, including the CLARITY Act and anti-CBDC law. Following this development, USDT stablecoin issuer Tether noted that it plans to bring its stablecoin into the US through a foreign issuer path. The company also plans to launch a new stablecoin that complies with the new regulations governing stablecoins.

Tether Shares Plans Regarding GENIUS Act

Soon after President Trump signed the US stablecoin law aka GENIUS Act, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared plans on how the company meets America’s new crypto regulatory landscape.

Currently, Tether has made El Salvador its base and issues USDT from there. Ardoino noted that his company Tether intends to ensure that its dollar-pegged USDT stablecoin complies with the GENIUS Act regime suitable for foreign stablecoin issuers.

The newly enacted GENIUS Act mandates that foreign stablecoin issuers comply with strict anti-money laundering (AML) regulations and undergo comprehensive reserve audits.

So far, Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, has not yet completed a full audit of its reserves. However, CEO Paolo Ardoino has stated that the company plans to do so in the future. Speaking on the development, Ardoino noted:

“We’ll be working very, very hard to make sure we comply with the foreign issuer pathway within the GENIUS Act. It’s crazy that sometimes people think Tether will not comply. “We have three years to make sure this process can go through properly. We are going to be very precise and very dedicated to that.”

A US Specific Stablecoin?

Earlier this year in April, Ardoino stated that Tether was even considering a US-specific stablecoin to meet America’s regulatory requirements. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated on Friday that the company remains committed to launching a U.S.-based stablecoin, while also pursuing approval under the GENIUS Act for its flagship USDT token.

According to Ardoino, the two offerings will serve distinct use cases and client bases within the U.S. He noted that USDT could be used “mostly” for sending remittances abroad, highlighting its potential role in cross-border payments.

As Tether prepares plans to bring USDT to America, its rival Circle, and the second-largest stablecoin issuer for USDC, remains steadfast. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire welcomed the GENIUS Act bill, adding that his company would benefit from regulatory clarity. Speaking to Decrypt, Allaire said:

“We think that this law obviously continues to accelerate that opportunity for us, as we move from […] offshore crypto trading […] into the world of legal, dollar digital currency integrated into the mainstream financial system.”

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.