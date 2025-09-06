100 Public Companies Now Hold 4% of Bitcoin Supply: Harvard

Key Notes

The Harvard Business Review reported that 100 public companies now hold Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc holds 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Texas, Wyoming, and other States have put structures in place for a Bitcoin reserve.

Harvard Business Review (HBR) on X confirmed that there are about 100 public companies now holding the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC). Altogether, their total BTC holding accounts for approximately 4% of the coin’s supply. It is worth noting that only Strategy holds about 3% of the 21 million Bitcoin supply.

Addressing Institutional Pivot Toward Bitcoin

In an article titled “Does Bitcoin Belong on Your Balance Sheet?,” HBR reflected on how mainstream corporate finance has evolved over the years.

This sector has pivoted from its fear of holding crypto assets to now clamoring for a slice of the asset class at all costs. Hence, the question amongst these Wall Street giants is: How much crypto is on your balance sheet?

About 100 public companies now hold bitcoin, accounting for approximately 4% of its supply. https://t.co/6pgv355JgK — Harvard Business Review (@HarvardBiz) September 6, 2025

Most of the time, this question is centered around Bitcoin, even though altcoins have also been in the spotlight lately. It is worth acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” executive order played a huge role in this change of stance. With such a more friendly regulatory perspective and framework, Bitcoin is now difficult to ignore.

Texas has been busy with curating groundbreaking legislation to accommodate its Bitcoin treasury reserve. This state passed Senate Bill 21 to establish a Bitcoin reserve in May. The bill aims to enable Texas to hold cryptocurrency reserves for assets with a market capitalization exceeding $500 billion.

At the time, only Bitcoin was categorized as having a market cap that exceeded $500 billion. However, Ethereum (ETH) has now found a place in this category after its price recently pushed past $4,000. According to CoinMarketCap data, ETH price is currently pegged at $4,300.8, while its market capitalization is $518.84 billion.

Wyoming policymakers are also crafting reserve playbooks that involve Bitcoin. Beyond jurisdictions and countries, traditional conservative investors are also adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. A significant number of them are inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which currently holds 636,505 BTC, worth approximately $70.5 billion.

Most of these outliers basically sell shares as soon as the stock is hot, then redirect proceeds towards the acquisition of more Bitcoin. They just rinse and repeat this process. Sadly, this is only viable for as long as the stock trades at a premium price to its BTC holdings. Definitely, obtaining more funding is usually easy at this level.

Bitcoin As a Better Store of Value

Over the years, Bitcoin has proven itself against all odds, even against strong criticism from Peter Schiff. The coin has recorded outstanding growth in value, from trading at $0 to now exchanging hands at $110,810.30, per CoinMarketCap data.

It is constantly been pointed to as a string hedge against inflation and economic turmoil, hence, Metaplanet’s adoption of the coin as primary reserve asset. Blackrock’s Larry Fink still speculates whether Bitcoin will progressively replace a significant share of gold’s use as a store of value.

Bank on the Bitcoin Hyper Tech Today

In addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is equally making waves. This Layer-2 solution BTC project holds lots of potential for investors, especially those who are not afraid to take risk.

It brings enhanced transaction speed and reduced costs, which has now placed among the best crypto presales of 2025. HYPER benefits from Bitcoin’s security, a feature that makes it more attractive for risk-takers

There are only about 15 hours left before a price adjustment is made to the ongoing Bitcoin Hyper presale

Current Presale Stats:

Current Price: $0.012865

Amount Raised So Far: $14.2 million

Participation in the presale can be done via ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit card directly on the official Bitcoin Hyper website, with Best Crypto Wallet recommended for token management. Investors seeking new opportunities can participate in the presale.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.