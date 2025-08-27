Key Notes

Metaplanet raises $881 million to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

Metaplanet’s stock rose over 5% to 890 JPY following the announcement and its FTSE index inclusion.

The firm also redeemed over JPY 5 billion ($35 million) in bonds and exercised 20th series stock acquisition rights.

Metaplanet, popular as Japan’s MicroStrategy, has raised a staggering $881 million, dedicated to planned Bitcoin BTC $111 767 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $37.93 B purchases ahead in September and October.

The company’s stock price surged by 5.70% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, moving to 890 JPY.

Metaplanet Gears for More Bitcoin Purchases

Japanese firm Metaplanet is gearing up for additional BTC purchases in order to meet its target of having a treasury of 30,000 Bitcoins by the year-end.

As of August 25, 2025, Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC, valued at roughly $2.12 billion.

Earlier today, the Japanese firm announced plans to raise a total of $881 million through an international share sale. The company intends to use ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin between September and October 2025.

In addition to this, the company will allocate ¥6.516 billion ($44 million) for Bitcoin-related financial activities.

Speaking on the development, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategist, Dylan LeClair, said the company’s Bitcoin reserves have reached 18,991 BTC, valued at approximately $2.11 billion, compared to $60.9 million in outstanding bonds. This gives the company a BTC Rating (BTC NAV to Notional Liabilities ratio) of 34.65x.

The recent fundraising of $881 million, highlights the Japanese firm’s conviction in holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Market sentiment has turned notably bullish, aided by Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE index, which has increased visibility and trading activity.

Redeeming $35 Million of Ordinary Bonds

Earlier today, Metaplanet issued notice on exercising the 20th series stock acquisition rights and partial early redemption of JPY 5.25 billion from 19th series ordinary bonds.

As you may have seen in the release linked on this post, we announced an international offering of new shares earlier today. Due to legal restrictions, we cannot comment on the offering beyond what is in the release while the offering in ongoing. In addition, our ability to… https://t.co/wbiTClEub7 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) August 27, 2025

The company’s stock price, which has been under selling pressure, has bounced back earlier today. Following the lows at $835 last week, the stock has surged back, close to 900 JPY levels.

Previously market research firm Benchmark initiated a report with a 2,400 JPY target price for the Metaplanet stock.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.