2,009 Bitcoin Moved From Antpool, Are BTC Miners Selling?

Key Notes

Antpool transferred 2,009 Bitcoin, worth $168 Million, to unknown addresses.

The transaction sparked speculations about miners selling.

BTC faces price resistance near $84,000 amid market uncertainty.

Current market data shows that Antpool, one of the biggest mining pools, has witnessed the transfer of a large amount of Bitcoin to an unknown wallet.

Whale Alert, a blockchain tracking service, disclosed that the mining platform moved over 2,009 Bitcoin in two tranches, sparking some interesting questions.

Over $168 Million in Bitcoin Leaves Antpool

According to Whale Alert, Antpool moved a significant amount of Bitcoin from several addresses it controls.

According to data insight from Whale Alert, the first transfer saw 1,009 Bitcoin sent to a wallet with the address “3BHXy…tWGb.”

This wallet is not linked to any well-known exchanges or services. This observation has left market participants wondering whether the coins were sold or moved for other reasons.

It is important to add that the transaction was not a one-off. It was part of a wider set of movements from the mining pool.

In its previous X post, Whale Alert notified the community that Antpool moved another 1,000 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $83.68 million, to a separate wallet with the marker “3EDgaJ…LkUkK.”

With both transfers combined, the total amount of Bitcoin moved on April 16 reached 2,009, or over $168 million.

Historically, large transfers of digital assets like this often raise concerns in the crypto community. The situation becomes more worrying when these movements come from mining pools.

The common belief in the market is that such transfers may signal miners’ readiness to sell. Sentiments like this could put downward pressure on the price of Bitcoin.

This Bitcoin transaction occurred when the coin price was unstable. Analysts believe Bitcoin faces strong resistance around the $84,000 mark. Depending on market shifts, this could trigger a breakout toward $90,000 under a bullish setting.

However, depending on the current trend, it could also result in a downward correction to around $70,000.

Mixed Reactions: Is Bitcoin Price at Risk?

Since the Whale Alert notifications, reactions from the crypto community on X have been mixed. Some thought the Bitcoin units were moved to a cold wallet for safekeeping.

Others expressed concern that this could signal an impending sell-off, possibly causing a drop in Bitcoin’s price. However, the consensus seemed to be that this was likely a routine operation for Antpool, with no immediate cause for concern.

Still, historical facts show that large Bitcoin transfers can affect the market, and it remains unclear what impact these movements will have.

If miners are selling, it could drive the price lower as it could imply capitulation. If the Bitcoin is just being stored, the effect may be minimal. As a result, investors and analysts will continue to monitor the situation and related ones in the coming days.

While Antpool is moving funds, Strategy imitator Metaplanet has added 319 Bitcoin to its treasury. With this latest addition, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached 4,525 BTC. This buyup can help offset selling pressure in the short term.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.