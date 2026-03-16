21Shares Crypto ETPs: Updated Key Price References

21Shares has officially updated the reference price mechanisms for four of its primary crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), a move designed to align valuations more closely with spot market realities and enhance tracking efficiency. The operational update affects the 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC), the 21Shares Ethereum Core ETP (ETHC), the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), and the 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC).

These adjustments are intended to mitigate discrepancies between the products’ Net Asset Value (NAV) and the underlying digital assets, ensuring that the vehicles meet the rigorous standards demanded by the growing wave of institutional investment entering the sector.

I don't know who needs to hear this today but…. the macro trend is officially healing. Global flows across crypto ETP/Fs flipped positive for the first time last month since Oct 2025. pic.twitter.com/AkQlWhdNnt — 21shares US (@21shares_us) March 12, 2026

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21Shares Crypto ETPs: Refining Valuation Metrics for Institutional Standards

This update recalibrates the reference prices used to calculate the daily Net Asset Value (NAV) of specified ETPs. In exchange-traded products, the reference price is the benchmark for measuring fund performance and pricing shares for creation and redemption. Refining these inputs aims to minimise tracking error, the difference between the ETP’s price and the actual spot price of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Accurate NAV calculation is crucial for maintaining liquidity and arbitrage efficiency in the secondary market. Illiquid or disparate data sources for reference prices can widen premiums or discounts, making the product less attractive to sophisticated allocators who rely on precise delta management. Updating these benchmarks signals a shift towards more robust, likely volume-weighted pricing methodologies that reflect the maturity of crypto market infrastructure.

For products like the 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP, precise benchmarking is essential. As the market sees Bitcoin decouple from traditional assets like gold and behave increasingly like a distinct asset class, the infrastructure supporting these investment vehicles must evolve to capture volatility with high fidelity. This technical refinement ensures that the ETPs remain viable tools for institutional portfolios that require strict adherence to valuation policies.

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Impact on Core and Inverse Products

This update covers distinct categories within the 21Shares suite, notably the ‘Core’ lineup crypto ETPs: the Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC) and the Ethereum Core ETP (ETHC). These cost-effective, passive exposure vehicles are designed for long-term holding. The reference price update aims to tighten the daily valuation window to match the liquidity profiles of major global exchanges, ensuring that investors receive entry and exit prices that strictly mirror the spot market.

The update also extends to more complex structures like the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL) and the 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC). For the HODL product, which tracks a basket of the top five cryptocurrencies, accurate reference prices are vital for monthly rebalancing. Incorrect pricing data can lead to suboptimal asset weighting. Similarly, for the inverse SBTC product, daily reference pricing is mathematically critical. Inverse products are prone to volatility decay, and any inaccuracy in the daily strike price can compound over time, eroding returns for holders.

These adjustments reflect the specific needs of each product type. While CBTC and ETHC require precision for passivity, SBTC requires precision for daily derivative settlement. This broad cleanup of valuation methodologies underscores the issuer’s intent to standardise quality across both simple and complex instruments.

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