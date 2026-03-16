Bitcoin Surges Past $73,000: Records $586 Million In Weekly ETF Inflows

Bitcoin (BTC) surged past $73,000 in early Monday trading, diverging sharply from traditional safe-haven assets even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent oil prices above $106 per barrel.

The primary driver of this divergence appears to be sustained institutional adoption through spot investment vehicles. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $586 million in weekly inflows leading up to this geopolitical escalation. These flows create a persistent demand shock that absorbs sell-side pressure, in contrast to the liquidity drains seen in gold and equity markets.

Data suggests that BTC ETF inflows are dampening volatility. BlackRock’s IBIT and similar products continued to see accumulation even as underlying asset prices fluctuated, signaling that institutional allocators are deploying capital with a long-time horizon, arguably ignoring short-term geopolitical noise. This behavior effectively removes assets from circulation, tightening the supply available on exchanges during high-volume periods.

🚨NEW: BLACKROCK SAYS 90% OF BITCOIN ETF INVESTORS ARE LONG-TERM Majority of Bitcoin $BTC ETF investors follow a steady accumulation strategy, according to @BlackRock’s digital assets chief, Robert Mitchnick. Speaking to CNBC, Mitchnick said retail investors tend to buy the… pic.twitter.com/KveV4pMuwt — BSCN (@BSCNews) March 14, 2026

The immediate outlook hinges on the Federal Reserve’s rate decision later this week. With oil prices complicating the inflation trajectory, a hawkish pause could test risk asset valuations. However, if Bitcoin maintains its current decoupling trajectory and ETF inflows persist, the asset could consolidate above $73,000 regardless of the broader macro pivots.

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Cross-Asset Correlation: The Mechanics of Gold Decoupling

While gold prices retreated under the weight of a strengthening US dollar and rising bond yields, the Bitcoin price effectively decoupled, driven by idiosyncratic institutional demand rather than broad risk-off sentiment. This price action challenges the standard correlation models used by macro analysts, suggesting that digital assets are currently prioritizing spot accumulation dynamics over traditional liquidity constraints.

The divergence between Bitcoin and gold represents a significant shift in market structure during periods of geopolitical stress. Following the reported US-led strike on Iran’s Kharg Island terminal, Brent crude spiked over 3%, effectively repricing inflation expectations and fortifying the US dollar. Typically, this macro environment buoys gold; however, the metal fell below the $5,100 mark as traders prioritized currency strength and yield over non-yielding commodities.

In contrast, crypto market analysis reveals that Bitcoin registered a negative correlation of 11% against the S&P 500 over the last week.

This gold decoupling phenomenon indicates that crypto markets are increasingly pricing in their own adoption cycles. While traditional assets are held hostage by the “super week” of central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision on March 18, Bitcoin liquidity is behaving independently of the immediate interest rate outlook.

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Bitcoin And The $73,000 Breakout

The surge to intraday highs near $73,421 effectively cleared the consolidation range that had capped price action earlier in the month. Now, BTC must defend the $72,500 demand zone during any short-term profit-taking.

A failure to hold this level could see prices retest the $70,000 threshold, a psychological barrier that previously served as stiff resistance.

Conversely, a sustained close above $73,500 would likely invalidate bearish divergence patterns on the 4-hour chart and open the path toward psychological targets in the $75,000 to $78,000 range. Recent price action has been buoyed by similar geopolitical headlines, with Bitcoin previously recovering the $70,000 level following statements regarding conflict de-escalation, further highlighting the market’s sensitivity to war-related news flow.

Furthermore, the derivatives market underwent a significant reset. Approximately 60% of recent liquidations were attributed to short positions, fueling a squeeze that drove prices higher. With open interest rebuilding to 88,000 BTC, the market structure appears healthier, though leverage remains a monitoring point for risk managers.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.