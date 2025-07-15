$50K or $135K, Analysts Remain Divided on Next BTC Price Target

Key Notes

Following its all-time high of $123,000 on July 14, Bitcoin BTC $116 748 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $70.83 B price is seeing over 5% retracement and is currently trading under $117,000, in a sharp pullback. Following this recent rejection, market analysts remain divided on what the next trajectory for Bitcoin is from here. Let’s take a look at both the bull and bear case scenarios.

BTC Price Can See $135K Before Entering Correction

After Bitcoin’s all-time high of $123,000 yesterday, the BTC price has entered a correction, slipping under $117,000 today. However, Katie Stockton, Fairlead Strategies founder and managing partner, noted that Bitcoin won’t see a major correction phase until it reaches $135K.

During a CNBC interview, Stockton stated that Bitcoin had been consolidating for nearly two months, an era that now feels like “ancient history.” She also noted that the firm uses “measured move projections” following such breakouts to anticipate future price targets.

Assuming the prior uptrend continues without an immediate corrective phase, Stockton said the technical setup suggests further gains could be in store. “That puts Bitcoin at around $135,000 as an intermediate-term objective,” said Stockton.

But Stockton is not alone in making this bold Bitcoin price prediction. Markus Thielen, the head of 10x Market Research, noted:

“Based on the July 10 breakout signal, which has historically led to an average 20% rally over the following two months, we project Bitcoin could reach $133,000. We expect some near-term consolidation, followed by a push toward $133,000, with our $160,000 year-end target still firmly in sight.”

Furthermore, inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs remain strong, suggesting strong institutional demand for the asset. Last week, the Bitcoin investment products witnessed more than $2.7 billion in inflows. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) is leading the pack, reaching closer to 455 billion in inflows since inception.

Bitcoin Crash to $50K Possible

Following BTC price rejection at $123,000, popular crypto market analyst Crypto Patel raised the possibility of a potential crash to $50,000.

What if #Bitcoin crashes to $50K… just because it can’t break $125K? 😨 Not trying to scare anyone — but the chart looks serious.$BTC is facing major trendline resistance near $125K.

If it gets rejected… could we really see a drop back to $50K? Just sharing with you to know… pic.twitter.com/r4Dge6cMDU — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) July 14, 2025

In a post on X, Patel noted that Bitcoin is currently facing major trendline resistance near $125K.

