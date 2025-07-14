Key Notes

Digital asset investment products recorded $3.7B in inflows last week, the second-highest on record.

Bitcoin led with $2.7B in inflows, while Ethereum posted its fourth-largest week at $990M.

US investors dominated flows, while ETP trading volumes hit $29B, double the weekly average.

Digital asset investment products recorded net inflows of $3.7 billion last week, the second-largest weekly inflow ever, according to CoinShares, the first company to offer cryptocurrency ETPs.

As per a CoinShares report, the total assets under management (AuM) across crypto investment vehicles rose to a record high of $211 billion, driven largely by Bitcoin BTC $121 325 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $39.72 B and Ethereum ETH $3 050 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $368.20 B Vol. 24h: $24.83 B .

Massive Influx of Capital in Crypto

Bitcoin accounted for $2.7 billion of the inflows, while Ethereum saw its fourth-largest week on record with $990 million. Ethereum has now posted 12 consecutive weeks of inflows, which collectively represent 19.5% of its total AuM, double Bitcoin’s 9.8% in relative terms.

Also, Bitcoin’s total AuM hit $179.5 billion, now equivalent to 54% of that held in gold-backed exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Digital asset investment products recorded net inflows of $3.7 billion last week, the second highest in history, driving total AuM to a new high of US$211bn. Bitcoin saw US$2.7bn in inflows, while Ethereum posted its fourth-largest weekly inflow at US$990m.… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 14, 2025

While Bitcoin and Ethereum led the gains, XRP XRP $2.94 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $173.75 B Vol. 24h: $7.26 B saw the largest weekly outflows at $104 million, suggesting profit-taking or rotation out of the token. Solana SOL $167.4 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $89.73 B Vol. 24h: $9.85 B , by contrast, recorded strong inflows of $92.6 million.

US Leads Inflows as Bitcoin Breaks $120K

Regionally, the US led the inflow tally with the full $3.7 billion. On the other hand, Germany posted outflows of $85.7 million, while Switzerland and Canada logged inflows of $65.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively.

CoinShares reported that daily flows also hit historic levels as well. July 10 saw the third-highest single-day inflow ever recorded for digital asset investment products, part of a broader 13-week streak of net positive flows. So far in 2025, YTD inflows stand at $22.7 billion.

It is important to note that ETP volumes surged to $29 billion last week, twice the weekly average, as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $123,091.61.

The cryptocurrency now holds the title of the world’s fifth-largest asset by market capitalization, having overtaken Amazon, Silver, and Alphabet with a total market cap exceeding $2.4 trillion.

Bitcoin’s all-time high was not an accident. According to BorisVest, low spot volumes on Binance signaled a buildup of buying pressure. A sudden surge in volume accompanied Bitcoin’s breakout above the $110K resistance level.

