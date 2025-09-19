Aave Surpasses $30 Billion in Active Borrows Amidst Record Deposit Inflows

Key Notes

The lending protocol achieved $30.5 billion in active borrows while simultaneously setting deposit records of $73.2 billion.

Strategic expansion includes the first deployment on non-EVM blockchain Aptos, demonstrating technical adaptability across ecosystems.

AAVE token recovered from April lows below $120 to current $302 levels, reflecting the protocol's operational growth trajectory.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave AAVE $302.2 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $4.61 B Vol. 24h: $397.36 M has officially surpassed $30 billion in total active borrows, marking a significant achievement for the platform. This milestone comes during a period of substantial growth, driven by record capital inflows and strategic expansions.

The news was first shared by the Aave team on X, subsequently verified via data from analytics platform DeFiLlama, which clearly showcases the platform’s total borrows sit at approximately $30.5 billion. This achievement is part of a larger trend of accelerating activity on the protocol. On Sept. 15, the platform also set a new record in deposits and total value locked (TVL), reaching $73.2 billion and $41.85 billion, respectively.

Aave’s Growth Trajectory

Aave’s increasing market share is supported by a multi-chain strategy designed to integrate its lending services across different ecosystems. In a key move last month, Aave announced its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain with its launch on the Aptos network. This expansion introduced Aave’s infrastructure to a new user base and demonstrated its technical adaptability.

The platform’s growth metrics stand out in a competitive DeFi landscape. By surpassing Lido in TVL last week, Aave re-established itself as the largest DeFi protocol by that measure. This activity occurs as other parts of the DeFi market show bullish signs, with assets like Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE $56.06 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $15.20 B Vol. 24h: $540.32 M , also reaching new all-time highs and signaling strong investor interest in the sector.

AAVE Price Performance

The AAVE token’s price reflects a volatile year of trading. After reaching a high of over $400 in early 2025, the price saw a significant correction, bottoming out below $120 in April. Since then, the token has been on a steady recovery trend through the summer, recently trading around the $302 mark.

This performance aligns with the protocol’s fundamental growth, including its expansion to new networks and record-breaking deposit volumes. The one-year chart shows a market that is consolidating after a period of strong gains and corrections, establishing a new range as the protocol itself continues to hit major operational milestones.

