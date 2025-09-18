Key Notes

HYPE token surged to a new peak, recording a 50% surge in 24-hour trading volume.

Technicals show strong bullish momentum with caution for short-term pullbacks.

Analysts see potential for a 5x–10x surge, if momentum continues.

Decentralized crypto derivatives exchange Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, surged to a fresh all-time high of $59.29 in early trading on Sept. 18. At the time of writing, the 11th largest cryptocurrency has settled around $58.68, gaining $1.25 billion in market cap in the past day.

HYPE ranks among this week’s top crypto coins, recording 6% price gain in the past week. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, the token’s 24-hour trading volume has seen a 50% surge, currently sitting around $467 million.

Meanwhile, on-chain analytics firm Nansen noted one aggressive trader with a 3x leveraged long position worth $30.3 million in HYPE, suggesting buying pressure. The trader was holding an unrealized profit of approximately $1.39 million at press time, continuing to add to his position.

You might be bullish, but are you as bullish as @tummyy1 on $HYPE? Tummyy has a 3x long position on $HYPE with a position value of $30.3m. Currently holding an uPnL of 1.39M, and still adding onto his position 🧵 👇 pic.twitter.com/E321Ed5Woa — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) September 18, 2025

Big Bets and Big Ambitions

Hyperliquid has recently captured the attention of many market watchers, including BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes and high-risk trader James Wynn. The platform’s popularity is growing at a high pace, now handling trading volume around 14% of Binance’s.

Hayes celebrated HYPE token’s new peak on X, writing “All-time Hype.” The executive previously predicted that HYPE could see a 126x upside, driven by a massive expansion of stablecoins.

Notably, Hyperliquid has also announced the launch of its own regulated stablecoin USDH on its HyperEVM network.

Continued Momentum for HYPE Price?

On the daily HYPE price chart, the RSI is hovering near the overbought threshold. This signals strong bullish momentum but also warns of a possible short-term pullback. Traders should watch for the immediate resistance around the psychological barrier of $60.

Bollinger Bands are widening as HYPE rides the upper band near $59, often a sign of an ongoing uptrend. A decisive break above $60 could target new highs around $65 and beyond.

However, in case of short-term buyer exhaustion, support lies near $52 with a deeper base around the mid-$40 zone.

Crypto analyst Otsukimi shared HYPE’s clear rising channel, calling the current price setup the most promising in the market and well-positioned for a significant rally. He suggested that the structure could fuel a five- to ten-fold price increase from current levels.

$HYPE Best looking chart in crypto right now, and it's not even close. Also the best positioned project to go 5x-10x from here. pic.twitter.com/GGGddlr2oo — Otsukimi (@OtsukimiOtsu) September 17, 2025

If such a move materializes, HYPE could reach above the $250 mark.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.