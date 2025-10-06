Altcoin Rally Likely Delayed? Market to See $555M Token Unlocks

Key Notes

Over $555 million worth of crypto tokens will be unlocked between October 6–13, led by ATH, APT, and SOL.

The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 71, nearing the 75 threshold that signals explosive alt rallies.

Major unlocks, including $115M in SOL and $38M in TRUMP tokens, could introduce selling pressure.

Over $555 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked between Oct. 6 and Oct.13, according to data from Tokenomist.

The wave of unlocks spans dozens of projects, from emerging altcoins to established layer-1 giants, and comes just as the Altcoin Season Index surges to 71, nearing the critical 75 mark that typically precedes parabolic altcoin rallies.

According to Tokenomist, in the next 7 days, major single unlocks (over $5 million each) will include ATH, APT, LINEA, BABY, BB, HOME, IO, and MOVE. For the next 7 days, major linear unlocks (over $1 million per day) will include SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI,… pic.twitter.com/3rbrIvCfZK — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 6, 2025

$555 Million in Token Unlocks: A Week of Supply Pressure

Token unlocks represent the scheduled release of previously locked tokens, often held by teams, early investors, or ecosystem grants, into the open market.

When these unlocks are large compared to the circulating supply, they can trigger short-term volatility or sell-side price pressure as recipients move to capitalize on profits.

This week’s schedule includes some massive cliff unlocks. ATH leads, releasing 1.26 billion tokens valued at $68.06 million, which accounts for 10.32% of its total supply.

Aptos APT $5.30 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $3.73 B Vol. 24h: $689.45 M follows closely with $61.53 million in unlocks, representing 1.61% of supply. Other releases include BABY, BB, and HOME, each unlocking over 9% of their total token supplies.

Projects like LINEA, IO, and MOVE also join the list, adding to what could be a high-supply week across multiple sectors.

SOL Leads Linear Unlocks

In linear unlocks, where tokens are released gradually each day, Solana SOL $233.5 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $127.38 B Vol. 24h: $6.32 B leads with $115.16 million in unlocks, representing 0.09% of circulating supply.

The politically-associated meme token TRUMP TRUMP $7.83 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.57 B Vol. 24h: $205.82 M will release $38.05 million (1.52%) of its supply, while Worldcoin WLD $1.26 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.72 B Vol. 24h: $152.93 M , Dogecoin DOGE $0.26 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $39.08 B Vol. 24h: $2.52 B , and Avalanche AVAX $30.55 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $12.90 B Vol. 24h: $738.90 M each contribute over $20 million in daily releases.

Mid-cap tokens like ASTER, TIA, SUI, and ETHFI are also on the list, with unlocks ranging from 0.09% to 2.04% of their supplies.

Historically, large token unlock periods coincide with increased selling pressure, especially when market liquidity is thin or investors are cautious.

Altcoin Season: On the Edge of Euphoria

While unlocks raise concerns about short-term dips, broader market indicators continue to flash bullish signals.

The TOTAL3 chart, which tracks the total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin BTC $123 977 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.47 T Vol. 24h: $53.37 B and Ethereum ETH $4 574 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $552.46 B Vol. 24h: $29.33 B , recently broke above key resistance at $1.16 trillion, testing the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level.

This breakout suggests strong underlying demand for altcoins and a potential acceleration toward $1.2 trillion and beyond.

Source: TradingView

If momentum holds, Fibonacci extensions project upside targets at $1.31 trillion (1.618 level), $1.48 trillion (2.618), and $1.76 trillion (4.236). The RSI at 61 indicates that while altcoins are heating up, the market has not yet entered overbought territory.

With the Altcoin Season Index’s reading of 71, crypto is nearing a full-fledged alt season, a phase when capital rotates aggressively from Bitcoin and Ethereum into mid- and small-cap tokens.

ALTCOIN SEASON INDEX HIT 71 ONCE IT CROSSES 75, ALTS WILL GO PARABOLIC pic.twitter.com/QFqn0Vgj6E — Borg (@Borg_Cryptos) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Bitcoin also hit a new all-time high at $125,000, just two months after the leading digital asset crossed $120K for the first time. Once the dominance declines, capital inflow could soon result in a massive surge in the prices of high-growth altcoins.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.