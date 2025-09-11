Key Notes

Altcoin indexes across platforms hit their highest levels since December.

Total altcoin market cap nears $1.64 trillion, close to its ATH from 2021.

Analysts predict a strong fourth-quarter altcoin rally, boosted by possible Fed rate cuts.

Altcoin-related market indicators are flashing bullish signals as the crypto community ramps up discussions about a potential altseason. Analysts believe that if altcoins break into price discovery again, it could spark renewed investor interest.

Earlier today, CoinGlass’ altcoin season index surged to 78 out of 100, marking the highest point since last December. CoinMarketCap’s altseason indicator is also near its yearly peak at 67, confirming that altcoins are gaining momentum.

The total altcoin market cap, excluding Bitcoin BTC $114 043 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $49.76 B and stablecoins, is currently at $1.63 trillion, just shy of the $1.64 trillion record reached in November 2024.

Ethereum’s recent breakout and its outperformance relative to Bitcoin point to the early stages of a fresh altcoin rally. Coins such as Hyperliquid (HYPE) have already hit new all-time highs. BTC’s market dominance has also declined, allowing altcoins to rotate higher.

Market watchers expect that the Fed’s potential interest rate cut next week could act as a catalyst for further altcoin growth.

A 140% Surge Ahead?

Popular analyst Ash Crypto confirmed that an altcoin “golden cross” has recently occurred. Last time this happened in November 2024, soon after which the altcoin market cap saw a 140% surge. During that rally, several altcoins multiplied by 3x–5x in just two months.

ALTCOIN GOLDEN CROSS IS CONFIRMED🚨 Last time this happened, Altcoin market cap pumped by 140%, which sent many alts 3x-5x in just 2 months. Massive Altseason is loading for Q4 pic.twitter.com/WpIJOk4za5 — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 10, 2025

The analyst has predicted a “massive” altcoin season in the fourth quarter, which is starting in just 19 days.

Mantle MNT $1.61 24h volatility: 12.6% Market cap: $5.26 B Vol. 24h: $662.23 M has seen a daily gain of 18% on Sept. 11, becoming one of the best crypto to buy this week.

Santiment Lists Top Trending Coins

Meanwhile, Santiment recently listed top trending coins across social media platforms, which included Avalanche AVAX $28.81 24h volatility: 7.7% Market cap: $12.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.80 B , ApeCoin APE $0.61 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $487.81 M Vol. 24h: $32.50 M , and Bake IO [NC].

📊 Markets are particularly volatile with concerns rising of potential war, the US Producer Price Index signaling decreasing inflation pressures, and anticipation for next week's potential rate cuts. 🗣️ According to social media discussion rates, these are the coins trending… pic.twitter.com/dE4lr4Cp5E — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 10, 2025

GameStop ($GME) is also drawing attention due to discussions around its special dividend issuance through warrants, its strong Q2 2025 earnings, and Bitcoin investments.

Linea , an Ethereum layer-2 zkEVM network token, is trending due to exchange listings, staking incentives, and large-scale airdrops.

Solana ($SOL) continues to be widely mentioned in liquidity and market cap contexts, underscoring its role in the crypto ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.