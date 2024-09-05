Aptos Launches Raptr, New BFT Consensus Protocol

One of the standout features of Raptr is its ability to perform well under true decentralization.

Aptos has officially launched Raptr, its latest Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus protocol, marking a significant advancement in blockchain technology.

Announced by Alexander Spiegelman, Head of Research at Aptos, Raptr promises to deliver enhanced performance and reliability in blockchain networks.

What Is Raptr?

Raptr represents a major step forward in consensus mechanisms, incorporating advanced techniques from Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. According to Spiegelman, Raptr is designed to achieve high transaction throughput (TP) while maintaining optimal theoretical latency. This means it can handle a large volume of transactions efficiently and quickly, even under challenging conditions such as network disruptions or slow validators.

One of the standout features of Raptr is its ability to perform well under true decentralization. Unlike some recent protocols that struggle with performance when faced with network issues, Raptr is built to maintain high performance regardless of network conditions.

The end game of consensus is here! Today, I am excited to announce Raptr, the ultimate BFT protocol. With all the experience we developed over the years, building DAG BFT systems, Raptr combines the main DAG techniques to unlock high TP while presorving our optimal theoretical… pic.twitter.com/rdKkEtUVnw — Alexander Spiegelman (@SashaSpiegelman) September 5, 2024

Raptr will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase is expected to launch soon, with further details to be announced. The phased approach aims to ensure a smooth integration into the Aptos ecosystem. A forthcoming whitepaper will provide an in-depth look at Raptr’s technical details and theoretical foundations, offering valuable information for developers and researchers.

Recent Developments on the Aptos Network

In the past few months, Aptos has seen significant developments within its network. In August, Tether launched its USDT token on the Aptos blockchain. This integration aims to reduce transaction costs, leveraging Aptos’s scalability and speed to offer extremely low gas fees. Tether’s move is intended to make transactions more cost-effective for various use cases, from microtransactions to large-scale enterprise operations.

In addition, Aptos recently partnered with Nansen, a blockchain analytics provider, to bring advanced on-chain analytics to its ecosystem. This partnership aims to enhance Aptos’s growth by equipping users and investors with tools to identify trends and insights within the blockchain’s ecosystem.

Aside from these integrations, Aptos has shown considerable growth throughout the year. The blockchain witnessed a rise in average daily active users (DAU) from 96,000 in January to 170,000 in July. Notably, the network processed a record-breaking 157 million transactions in a single day in May 2024.

Market Dynamics and Investor Sentiment

The Raptr launch coincides with mixed activity for Aptos (APT). Following a 6.63% decline, APT has recently rebounded by 3.95%. The token is currently trading within a regression channel, which could suggest further gains if the bullish trend persists.

Analysts forecast that APT could potentially reach $10 if the positive momentum continues. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 48, indicating a neutral market but trending upward towards bullish territory. If the RSI surpasses 50, APT’s price may see further gains.

However, a notable increase in the supply of APT on exchanges may apply downward pressure on its price. Investors should closely monitor key support levels and market signals to navigate the balance between bullish and bearish trends, which will influence APT’s short-term performance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.