Aptos (APT) Soars 9% Amid Expo 2025 Announcement, $10 Next?

Aptos (APT) price surged over 9% in 24 hours, fueled by its role in the Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Expo 2025's digital wallet has processed over 558K transactions and added 133K new accounts since January.

APT’s price surge was followed by the cryptocurrency reclaiming the 20-day EMA at $4.9.

Layer-1 blockchain Aptos APT $5.28 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $3.27 B Vol. 24h: $208.91 M has caught fire, skyrocketing over 9% in the past 24 hours, riding the wave of increasing adoption while being the official digital wallet provider for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

With over 558,000 transactions processed and 133,000 new accounts added since January, the Expo is turning into a high-traffic proving ground for Aptos technology.

According to CoinMarketCap data, APT soared to a daily high of $5.39 after an almost 50% surge in trading volume. While still trading at a discount of 72.95% to its all-time high, APT has shot up 17% in the past week itself.

Also, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.9, has been reclaimed and a retest of this level could be seen in the coming days.

Amid new partnerships, institutional-grade features, and a compelling narrative, speculations of APT reaching $10 have manifested in the digital asset space.

Expo 2025: Aptos at the Center

The EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, now migrated fully to the Aptos blockchain, is a central pillar of Expo 2025’s digital experience. It offers payment capabilities (MYAKU-PE!), rewards (MYAKU-PO!), and collectible soulbound NFTs (MYAKU-N!).

One week in. Six months to go 🫡🇯🇵 Aptos is bringing the vibes as the digital wallet of @expo2025_japan! 558K+ transactions. 133K+ new accounts.

With 28 million visitors expected between April and October 2025, Aptos is demonstrating Web3 potential. The results: over 18,000 transactions and 2,600 new accounts were clocked in just the first 48 hours of migration.

Aptos (APT) to $10?

Based on the daily chart below, the Fibonacci Retracement from the $4.49 low to $5.815 high shows APT is reclaiming key levels. The price has decisively broken above the 0.618 level at $5.31, which now serves as support.

Interestingly, APT could next retest the 0.786 Fib at $5.53. If broken, the path to $5.81 (swing high) and the 1.618 Fib extension at $6.63 becomes highly probable.

Beyond that, if the broader altcoin sentiment stays strong, Aptos could target the psychological $10 level.

The MACD is bullish as the MACD line (blue) is above the signal line (orange) and moving higher into positive territory, suggesting continued upward momentum. Growing histogram bars further validate this trend.

Meanwhile, the RSI stands at 58.20, rising steadily but still below overbought levels. This provides room for further upside without signaling exhaustion.

