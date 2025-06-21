Why is APT Up 5% amid Market Crash, 150% Rally Ahead?

Key Notes

APT surged 5% amid a market-wide crash after being shortlisted for Wyoming’s state-backed stablecoin pilot program.

Technical breakout from a descending triangle hints at a potential 100–150% rally toward the $10–$11 range.

New partnerships with Flipster and Chainalysis strengthen Aptos’ ecosystem, security, and global adoption.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum nurse losses amid a broader crypto market downturn, Aptos (APT) has outperformed, surging over 5.2% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, its trading volume spiked a remarkable 150%, reaching $214 million.

The Catalyst: Wyoming’s Stablecoin Pilot

The biggest reason behind APT’s surprise rally is its shortlisting by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission for the state’s WYST stablecoin pilot program. Out of over ten evaluated blockchains, Aptos scored the highest, a perfect 32.

Major update: Wyoming selects Sei for its official stablecoin pilot Sei, with a score of 30, ranked above top competitors like Base (25), Sui (26), Avax (27), Ethereum (26), Algorand (21), and Ripple using a formal scoring guide that compared things like performance, userbase,… https://t.co/fFhIHRXpD4 — Phillip (@phillip_xyz) June 19, 2025

According to the official statement, alongside Aptos, Solana also scored 32, although only Aptos and Sei were chosen for the pilot phase.

This is no small feat. Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin initiative, backed by short-duration US Treasury yields, is set to launch as early as July and could be a significant revenue generator for the state.

Aptos’ selection validates its network efficiency, scalability, and finality, positioning it as a key infrastructure player in a future where state-backed stablecoins may become mainstream.

Ecosystem Growth: Flipster & Chainalysis Partnerships

Beyond Wyoming, the crypto trading platform Flipster has partnered with the Aptos Foundation to enhance stablecoin accessibility and improve capital flow across chains.

Flipster now supports USDT deposits/withdrawals on Aptos, increasing liquidity and adoption while also listing APT on its spot market.

Meanwhile, Chainalysis has teamed up with Aptos to bolster security and transparency. As part of a new initiative, Aptos will feed malicious actor data into Chainalysis KYT, empowering projects on the Aptos chain.

Chart Analysis: Triangle Squeeze, Breakout Imminent?

Aptos is trading within a large descending triangle, with resistance declining from $15 and horizontal support near $4.43. Price has now compressed into the triangle’s apex, a classic breakout setup.

On the other hand, the RSI is at 43, emerging from oversold territory, showing a bullish divergence. This often signals momentum is returning just before a major breakout.

Also, the MACD line is curling up toward a bullish cross above the signal line, indicating waning bearish pressure and potential upside reversal.

Once the $5–$5.20 resistance breaks, a move toward $10–$11–nearly 150% from current levels–is achievable if momentum sustains.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.