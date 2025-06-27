What’s Behind the 10% Aptos Price Rally Today?

Key Notes

With strong support at its 20-day EMA of $4.68, APT could rally further toward $5.99 or even higher resistance at $8 and $10.

Aptos has seen significant growth, including 15 million monthly active users, $200 million in stablecoin trading volume.

Investors are becoming optimistic about Bitwise’s revised submission for a spot ETF.

Aptos APT $4.96 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $3.19 B Vol. 24h: $533.98 M price has defied the broader crypto market downtrend with 10% upside in the last 24 hours, shooting past $5.0 levels and its market cap moving closer to $3.25 billion.

Daily trading volumes jumped 57% to over $437M, reflecting strong trader interest and growing momentum for Aptos.

The recent upside comes as crypto asset manager Bitwise files for an updated S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its previously proposed spot Aptos exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Bitwise has filed amended S-1s for their spot Dogecoin ETF and their spot Aptos ETFs. Good signs as it indicates SEC engagement, and tracks with other spot approvals. pic.twitter.com/vWpkMwyhyT — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 26, 2025

Initially, asset manager Bitwise had filed for spot Aptos ETF earlier this year in March. The updated filings highlight the firm’s persistent efforts to launch the fund, fueling renewed interest in APT as traders anticipate potential institutional inflows.

Will Aptos Price Rally Continue?

While the Aptos investors await the SEC decision, optimism around the ETF’s potential to attract institutional capital could drive short-term bullish momentum for APT.

The coin’s 20-day EMA at $4.68 serves as a robust support level, potentially curbing sharp declines and positioning APT for a rally toward $5.99, a peak last reached in May.

Conversely, if demand weakens, APT could breach its 20-day EMA, potentially sliding to the next support level near $3.74.

Aptos appears poised for a strong rebound following an extended downtrend. The cryptocurrency recently bounced decisively from a critical demand zone near $5, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment.

Market analyst First1Bitcoin suggests that APT is now targeting higher resistance levels at $8 and $10. Should the current momentum persist, the cryptocurrency could deliver a surprising upside, reigniting investor interest in the short term

📈 $APT is showing signs of a strong reversal after a prolonged downtrend. Price bounced perfectly from the key demand zone near $5 and is now aiming for higher resistance levels at $8 and $10. If momentum holds, $APT could surprise. What’s your next move? pic.twitter.com/kYdUTcUtuy — First1Bitcoin (@First1Bitcoin) June 27, 2025

The Aptos blockchain network witnessed strong growth during the first quarter this year, clocking nearly 15 million monthly active users. The network experienced a significant increase in stablecoin trading volume, surpassing $200 million, clocking more than 1000% growth year-over-year.

Plus, the Aptos network faced growing adoption and its role as the official digital wallet provider for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Since January, Aptos has processed more than 558,000 transactions and added 133,000 new accounts, making the Expo a high-traffic testing ground for its blockchain technology.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.