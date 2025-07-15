Arcadia Finance Hacked for $2.5M: Can It Recover?

Key Notes

DeFi platform Arcadia Finance lost roughly $2.5 million to hackers.

The protocol immediately paused liquidity-related operations.

Hackers have already moved the assets from Base to Ethereum.

Arcadia Finance, a liquidity management platform for decentralized crypto exchanges, saw one of its key features, called rebalancer, exploited. The team soon posted on X that users must remove the permissions for their asset managers and remove active rebalancers to prevent any further losses.

The team is aware of unauthorized transactions via a Rebalancer.

Remove all permissions for asset managers.

More information will follow. — Arcadia Finance (@ArcadiaFi) July 15, 2025

According to the blockchain security firm PeckShield, Arcadia Finance, operating on Base network, lost nearly 840 Ethereum ETH $2 982 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $359.86 B Vol. 24h: $39.12 B tokens, worth roughly $2.5 million at the time of writing. ETH is currently trading at $2,980.

PeckShield wrote that hackers have already bridged the stolen assets from Base to Ethereum. The screenshot also shows the involvement of the sanctioned crypto mixer, Tornado Cash.

Notably, this is not the first loss for Arcadia. The DEX liquidity management platform saw a $455,000 hack in July 2023 due to a vulnerability in its code.

Arcadia Finance is backed by Coinbase Ventures and also joined the Circle Alliance in late June. According to their website, USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $63.16 B Vol. 24h: $17.00 B makes up more than a third of Arcadia’s total value locked.

According to DefiLlama, Arcadia Finance has a TVL of $20.6 million at the reporting time.

Hacks and scams have been threatening the crypto community from different angles. In the first half of 2025, the ecosystem witnessed over 75 unique exploits and lost more than $2.1 billion.

