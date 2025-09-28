ARK CEO Bullish on Hyperliquid: HYPE Rally to Extend?

Key Notes

Cathie Wood compared Hyperliquid to Solana’s early breakout years.

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck praised HYPE’s technology and governance.

HYPE trades 26% below its ATH, with $40–41 acting as key support.

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood compared decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid to Solana’s early breakout years, calling it “the new kid on the block.”

While speaking on the Master Investor podcast, Wood called Hyperliquid “exciting,” adding that the DEX reminds her of Solana in the earlier days.

“Solana has proven its worth and is, you know, there with the big boys,” Wood said, revealing that ARK currently focuses its crypto exposure on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

She sees the rise of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) reshaping trading infrastructure in the near future.

Institutional Endorsements Fuel Momentum

Hyperliquid has also caught the attention of traditional finance heavyweights. Earlier this month, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck praised the Layer 1 blockchain’s “advanced technology and decentralized governance.”

He confirmed that VanEck has an active role in ecosystem governance and research for Hyperliquid. The asset manager hinted at future partnerships, showing significant demand for DEX infrastructures.

Hype Price Analysis: Chart Analysis

HYPE reached an all-time high of $59.39 earlier in September but has since corrected to $43.77, marking a 26% pullback.

The daily chart shows the token breaking below its rising wedge pattern, a typically bearish signal, with price now testing the lower Bollinger Band near $40.65.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 41.55, leaning toward oversold conditions but not yet signaling reversal strength. The MACD shows bearish momentum, while the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has dipped into negative territory, suggesting outflows.

Interestingly, if HYPE can reclaim the $45–47 range and flip $51.36 (20-day moving average) into support, upside targets include the $55 level and a potential retest of the all-time high at $59.39.

A breakout above that resistance zone could open the door toward $62–70 in the medium term.

Failure to hold the $40–41 support zone risks deeper losses. A breakdown below $40 could expose $35, with further downside toward $30 if bearish momentum accelerates.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.