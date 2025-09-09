VanEck CEO Backs HYPE as Hyperliquid Hits New ATH

Key Notes

HYPE reaches a new ATH of $55, with 24-hour trading volume surging 150%.

VanEck confirms involvement in Hyperliquid’s ecosystem and signals future collaborations.

Major players like Lion Group and whales are accumulating HYPE, showing growing trust.

Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE HYPE $54.51 24h volatility: 7.0% Market cap: $14.76 B Vol. 24h: $726.75 M , surged to a fresh all-time high of $55, marking a 10% jump in the past day. This price rally has driven its 24-hour trading volume up by 150%, suggesting growing investor confidence.

This comes as VanEck’s CEO, Jan van Eck, publicly backed the Hyperliquid ecosystem. In the late hours of Monday, Jan van Eck took X to praise the Layer 1 blockchain’s advanced technology and decentralized governance framework.

Dear Hyperliquid community,



We are impressed by your product, the technology, the decentralized governance, and the method of your rollout.



And we think we can be part of a trusted, compliant solution.



We provide research to the community, for free, in an effort to be… — Jan van Eck (@JanvanEck3) September 8, 2025

The CEO confirmed that VanEck has been actively involved in the ecosystem for months, contributing expertise through research and governance participation. The financial giant’s plan to collaborate with Hyperliquid indicates its openness to exploring blockchain-based solutions.

Van Eck’s statement solidifies the legitimacy of Hyperliquid and highlights the platform’s potential for wider adoption. He expressed eagerness to engage with upcoming governance initiatives and hinted at future partnerships.

Hyperliquid sees massive growth

This support follows Hyperliquid’s strong growth since its launch. In August, the platform set a new record for monthly revenue and reached over $106 million in lifetime revenue and trading.

Currently trading at around $54.5, HYPE is one of the best crypto to buy in 2025, already up 16 times in the past year.

Analysts believe the recent HYPE rally to a new ATH is likely fueled by the upcoming launch of Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin. Popular trader Ryan predicted on X that the 11th largest cryptocurrency could reach even higher peaks soon.

Institutional interest and whale activity

Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding recently revealed its plan to transition its entire stash of Solana SOL $218.7 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $118.58 B Vol. 24h: $11.04 B and Sui SUI $3.59 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $12.83 B Vol. 24h: $1.42 B tokens into HYPE. The company aims to accumulate HYPE at optimal prices by leveraging market volatility.

Notably, Lion Group currently holds over 6,600 SOL tokens worth $1.4 million and 1 million SUI tokens worth $3.5 million. It could gradually buy over 96,000 HYPE tokens, adding to its current holdings of more than 128,000 HYPE.

Top whales are also increasing their positions. On Sept. 8 alone, large investors scooped up over $24 million worth of HYPE.

James Wynn(@JamesWynnReal) opened a 10x leveraged long on $HYPE again using referral rewards. James Wynn has received a total of $117,730 in referral rewards.https://t.co/FX6sISWuDP pic.twitter.com/CHZE3BBmdJ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 9, 2025

Moreover, popular trader James Wynn, known for high-leverage trades, also showed his bullish sentiment while HYPE trading earlier today. He opened a 10x leveraged long position on the cryptocurrency using referral rewards totaling $117,730.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.