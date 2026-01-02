Key Notes

In 2026, Coinbase aims to scale stablecoin usage for remittances, payroll, and settlements.

It also aims to provide users with a unified experience in trading stocks along with crypto.

Armstrong said that the company will grow its Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base, as part of its broader push to bring more users.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO and founder of crypto exchange Coinbase, recently outlined his plan for the year 2026.

The crypto trading plan plans to put major focus on the expansion of stablecoin usage, along with expanding its services in different market verticals.

The firm also seeks to expand its Ethereum ETH $3 040 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $364.90 B Vol. 24h: $17.97 B Layer-2 platform, Base.

Coinbase Seeks to Become the “Everything Exchange” in 2026

Brian Armstrong confirmed on X that Coinbase aims to become an “everything exchange,” expanding beyond digital assets into prediction markets, equities, and commodities.

Here are our top priorities for 2026 at Coinbase: 1) Grow the everything exchange globally (crypto, equities, prediction markets, commodities – across spot, futures, and options) 2) Scale stablecoins and payments 3) Bring the world onchain through @CoinbaseDev, @base chain,… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) January 1, 2026

At its year-end conference in December, Coinbase formally launched stock trading and prediction markets by acquiring The Clearing Company, as part of its broader strategy.

The company has also rebranded its wallet as an “everything app,” expanding its functionality to include social networking features and deeper on-chain integration.

The latest move from Coinbase reflects a broader industry trend, with several platforms expanding their crypto offerings to evolve into full-scale financial “super apps.”

Competitors such as OKX and Binance are also making similar moves, signaling growing competition in the push to offer more comprehensive financial services.

Executives at Coinbase described the rollout of stock trading on the company’s main app as a major milestone.

Users can now trade stocks alongside crypto through a single unified interface, putting Brian Armstrong’s exchange in direct competition with Wall Street players like Robinhood.

Focusing on Stablecoins and Ethereum Layer-2 Base Platform

Stablecoins and payments represent the second pillar of Coinbase’s strategy for 2026.

The company has positioned stablecoins as essential financial infrastructure for use cases such as remittances, payroll processing, and settlement services.

Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said he expects traditional banks to eventually seek interest-bearing stablecoin products.

This reflects a broader shift toward blockchain-based payment and settlement systems.

While recently commenting on stablecoin regulations in the US, Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad warned that the United States could risk losing its leadership position in digital finance to China.

He added that restrictive or unclear rules could undermine U.S. competitiveness in the rapidly evolving stablecoin market.

Armstrong said the company will focus on bringing the world on-chain while expanding its Ethereum Layer-2 platform, Base.

However, his strategy has faced criticism from some industry observers.

Base’s handling of creator coins has sparked pushback from some developers, who argue that the network may be prioritizing viral growth opportunities over long-term ecosystem alignment, despite positioning creators as a key driver of user onboarding.

