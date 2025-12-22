Key Notes

Coinbase acquired The Clearing Company to build regulated U.S.-based prediction markets.

Polymarket’s $3.7B election volume exposed strong demand that Coinbase previously missed.

The move diversifies Coinbase revenue beyond trading and pressures regulators to clarify rules.

Coinbase has purchased its entry into the forecasting sector. The exchange announced the acquisition of The Clearing Company, a startup dedicated to constructing the rails for regulated prediction platforms.

While the company kept the deal terms and the timeline for feature rollout private, the strategic intent is clear: Coinbase refuses to watch another election cycle from the sidelines.

Polymarket owned the narrative in 2024, generating over $3.7 billion in trading volume tied to the U.S. presidential election.

This figure represents verifiable on-chain activity that established Polymarket as a primary destination for both crypto traders and political observers. Coinbase, meanwhile, observed this capital flight without a competing product.

First we announced prediction markets on Coinbase. Now we’re bringing in the specialized talent to take our plans to the next level. Welcome to Coinbase, @theclearingco. pic.twitter.com/KfRZSp9w9j — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) December 22, 2025

The Regulatory Moat

The Clearing Company operates as backend infrastructure rather than a consumer-facing brand. The startup builds the technology required to operate prediction markets within U.S. regulatory boundaries. This distinction matters.

Despite its massive volume, Polymarket operates offshore and restricts U.S. users. Coinbase is betting that a compliant, onshore alternative can capture the domestic demand that Polymarket can’t legally touch.

Volume drives this decision. Prediction markets proved in 2024 that they can attract liquidity across sports, macroeconomic events, and cultural outcomes, reaching an audience beyond typical crypto speculators.

This acquisition offers the diversification Coinbase requires as it seeks to expand revenue streams beyond spot trading fees and staking rewards.

Coinbase’s Race Against Time in Regulated Prediction Markets

The challenge lies not in building the markets, but in deploying them quickly. Polymarket possesses the brand recognition, while Kalshi has already established a regulated U.S. footprint.

The opportunity for Coinbase to claim the title of dominant onshore platform exists, but timing is tight. Integrating a startup’s tech stack into a publicly traded, heavily scrutinized exchange involves rigorous compliance reviews and complex UI updates. In this industry, speed correlates directly with market share.

Coinbase choosing to buy rather than build signals urgency. Despite having extensive engineering resources, the exchange opted for an acquisition, suggesting leadership believes the market is moving too rapidly for a ground-up development cycle.

This move creates further legitimacy for prediction markets, shifting them from a niche crypto sector to an institutional focus.

It also places pressure on the CFTC to clarify the boundaries of U.S. law. Polymarket proved the demand and Kalshi proved the regulatory model. Coinbase now aims to merge both: the liquidity of a major exchange with the infrastructure to operate legally onshore.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.