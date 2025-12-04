Key Notes

Key upcoming developments include Shield Mode, an RWA upgrade, and the Aster Chain testnet.

The DEX also plans to launch a Layer-1 chain along with developer tools, fiat on/off-ramps, staking, governance, and more features.

Analysts expect a potential ASTER price breakout, with the next move towards $1.59, and further to $2.43.

BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster, which stirred major market sentiment, has recently released its roadmap for the first half of 2026. The DEX noted that during the next year, it will put major focus on infrastructure, token utility, and ecosystem growth. Aster noted that this will help them set the foundation for a long-term expansion.

Aster Reveals Its Roadmap for H1 2026

Over the past year, the platform completed major milestones, including the merger of Astherus and ApolloX.

Other key achievements include the launch of multi-asset margin trading, token generation event, listing the ASTER token on major centralized exchanges, rollout of its mobile app, and the introduction of features such as Hedge Mode, Trade & Earn, and a buyback program.

The 2026 roadmap focuses on three core areas: token utility, infrastructure, and ecosystem growth. The rollout begins in early December 2025 with the introduction of Shield Mode for private high-leverage trading and TWAP strategy orders.

This will be followed by an RWA upgrade in mid-December that expands stock perpetual markets. By the end of December, the Aster Chain testnet will be open for community testing. In the latest development, the DEX launched a trading contest between humans and popular AI models.

During Q1 2026, the DEX plans to launch its Layer-1 Aster Chain, along with the Aster code for developers, and new fiat on/off-ramp integrations. In Q2 2026, the platform will introduce ASTER token staking, on-chain governance, and smart-money analytics tools that allow users to track top traders.

Moving beyond the trading platform, Aster plans to build a network that evolves and grows alongside its community.

What’s Ahead for ASTER Price?

Over the past two months, the ASTER token price has been flirting with $1. However, market analysts believe that the base formation is done and the altcoin could break out of its consolidation zone.

Crypto analyst VERTIX said the ASTER token is showing early signs of a major breakout, noting that the daily market structure has “finally broken its silence” with a clear higher low and renewed upside momentum.

According to the analyst, the ASTER price now has a direct path toward the $1.59 level, which will be the next key resistance zone.

$ASTER IS GEARING UP FOR A BIG MOVE Daily structure finally broke its silence – clean higher low, fresh momentum, and a straight path toward 1.59 If bulls flip that level, the chart opens up completely Next magnet sits at 2.27, with 2.43 as the full extension pic.twitter.com/D37MLNQ29C — VERTIX (@0xVertix) December 4, 2025

VERTIX added that if bulls manage to reclaim and hold above $1.59, it could lead to a broader ASTER price upside. He noted that the next targets are at $2.27, and a further breakout to $2.43.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.