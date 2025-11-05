ASTER Defies Crypto Market Drop: Next 1000x Crypto Now?

Key Notes

Crypto experts highlight ASTER token’s “insane relative strength” and potential breakout toward $2.80.

CZ’s repeated ASTER buys boost sentiment, with the Binance founder purchasing over $2 million worth of tokens in recent days.

BNB-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has emerged as a strong competitor to dominant players like Hyperliquid.

ASTER, the native token of the decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster, has staged a strong rally, gaining 13% over the last 24 hours. The ASTER token price is on a strong run, rising past $1.0, soon after Binance founder Changpeng Zhao announced he would buy the dips. If bulls defend this support, experts are predicting a parabolic rally ahead.

ASTER Token Price Setting Stage for Parabolic Rally

Crypto analyst Ardi highlighted ASTER’s notable performance amid broader crypto market weakness. According to the analyst, ASTER token has successfully recaptured key support at $1, demonstrating “insane relative strength” compared to the overall crypto market.

Ardi noted that bulls managed to break through multiple resistance zones and maintain momentum. The latest rally comes as Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has once again spoken about buying the dips.

BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange Aster has emerged as a strong competitor to Hyperliquid. It has also received special support from Changpeng Zhao in recent weeks.

Another crypto analyst, Captain Faibik, also shared his bullish take on ASTER Token. While sharing a multi-week descending wedge pattern, Faibilik highlighted that a breakout from here could trigger a significant rally to $2.80. The projected target represents approximately 165% upside from current levels around $1.06.

Today’s ASTER token price surge is accompanied by a 10% increase in daily trading volume, to $1.5 billion. This shows strong bullish sentiment among traders, as the ASTER futures open interest has also surged 4% to $567 million, according to Coinglass data.

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Buys ASTER Dips

A day before, on November 4, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) announced buying the ASTER price dips, when the token was trading at $0.80. This was his second purchase within a week’s time after buying more than $2 million worth of the DEX altcoin over the past weekend. These big purchases come after CZ denying allegations of selling 35 million ASTER tokens last week.

After CZ’s initial purchase, ASTER surged to $1.25 before facing strong resistance and dropping nearly 30% amid a broader crypto market sell-off. The downturn coincides with heavy liquidations across major digital assets.

Zhao shared a lighthearted post on X reflecting on his track record of poorly timed market entries. He wrote:

“Every time I buy coins, I get stuck in a losing position, 100% record. In 2014, I bought BTC at an average price of $600, and it dropped to $200 within a month, lasting for 18 months. In 2017, I bought BNB, which also dropped 20-30%, lasting for a few weeks. This time… who knows.”

Bitcoin Hyper Fundraise Approaches $26 Million

Another possible next 1000x crypto to watch now is a layer-2 project Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is making noise as it approaches $26 million in fundraising. It is a next-generation Layer 2 network built to enhance Bitcoin’s scalability and efficiency.

The project aims to deliver faster, cheaper transactions through an advanced virtual machine while maintaining Bitcoin’s underlying security and trust. Early investors in the HYPER presale can stake their tokens to earn an annual yield of 46%. Currently priced at $0.01325, HYPER offers discounted entry ahead of its next scheduled price increase.

Presale Highlights:

Ticker: HYPER.

HYPER. Current Price: $0.013225.

$0.013225. Funds Raised: $25.9 million.

The strong presale momentum underscores growing demand for Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions as investors look for scalable infrastructure that complements the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.