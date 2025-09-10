Key Notes

Avalon Labs completed a $1.88 million buyback and burn.

This burn represents 37% of AVL’s circulating supply.

AVL surged 8% on Wednesday, now trading at $0.145.

Avalon Labs’ native token AVL recorded a notable 8% daily surge on Sept. 10, standing out in a largely flat crypto market. The surge follows the company’s announcement of a major buyback and burn program, aimed at supporting the token’s long-term value.

Earlier today, Avalon Labs confirmed the successful completion of a $1.88 million buyback and burn, which removed 13,955,164 AVL tokens from circulation. This represents around 37% of the current market supply.

We’re pleased to announce the successful completion of a $1.88 million AVL token buyback and burn, reinforcing our long-term commitment to creating sustainable value for our community and ecosystem. As part of this program, Avalon Labs deposited 1.88 million USDT into Bybit… pic.twitter.com/ADzrrfjfaM — Avalon Labs (@avalonfinance_) September 10, 2025

The AVL buyback initiative began in June 2025, with 1.88 million USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $169.11 B Vol. 24h: $90.18 B deposited on Bybit to repurchase the tokens at an average price of $0.1347. The program was fully funded using Avalon Labs’ monthly protocol revenue, without additional capital injections.

Since June, the platform has burned a cumulative total of 93,955,164 AVL tokens, according to BSC Scan data.

Avalon Labs, which focuses on creating an on-chain capital market for Bitcoin, reiterated its commitment to fostering sustainable ecosystem growth.

AVL is a relatively new crypto token and was launched for trading in February after the completion of its airdrop. Currently, only 16.6% of the total 1 billion supply is unlocked and several scheduled token releases are expected in the coming months.

Despite recent gains, AVL remains 70% below its peak of $0.70 recorded in March. At the time of writing, AVL is trading around $0.145 with a market cap of $23.47 million.

AVL Price to Surge?

On the daily AVL price chart, the RSI is indicating rising buying pressure but not yet in overbought territory. This suggests further upside potential if the momentum holds.

The Bollinger Bands are widening, reflecting increased price volatility. AVL’s price recently tested the upper band, signaling a possible trend reversal. The middle band, around $0.1347, acts as a critical short-term support.

A sustained hold above the mid-band with rising volume would confirm bullish strength and extend the upper band higher. However, if selling pressure returns, traders could see a test of the support around $0.13 and $0.12.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.