AVL Token’s 21% Surge: What’s Going On?

AVL price incraesed by 21% as 80 million tokens were burned, cutting supply significantly.

The deflationary move led to a 90% spike in 24-hour trading volume.

Experts see long-term potential as Avalon enters a value-driven ecosystem phase.

Following a recent major token burn event, Avalon Labs’ native token, AVL, has recorded an impressive 21% price surge, now trading at around $0.2085. The rally is notable as the broader crypto market recorded slow movement on June 9.

As per a recent X post, Avalon Labs permanently removed 80 million AVL tokens from circulation, representing 44% of the token’s circulating supply.

Avalon Labs has officially burned 80M $AVL, representing 44% of the circulating supply. These unclaimed airdrop tokens, worth approximately $16 million, have now been permanently removed from circulation. Over the past year, a total of $20M worth of $AVL has been claimed by… pic.twitter.com/GXMWKpmbNF — Avalon Labs 🎩🔮 (@avalonfinance_) June 9, 2025

The project stated that the burnt supply was unclaimed airdrop tokens, worth roughly $16 million. Notably, over the past year, more than 100,000 wallets have claimed AVL tokens, amounting to around $20 million in distributed value.

“As $AVL enters a deflationary cycle, more value will be unlocked, aligning long-term incentives and strengthening the foundation of our ecosystem,” reads Avalon Labs’ public statement.

Token burns reduce the circulating supply of a cryptocurrency, often leading to upward price pressure. Experts are speculating on long-term value creation within the Avalon ecosystem. The announcement resulted in a 90% surge in AVL’s 24-hour trading volume, reaching $31 million.

At the time of writing, AVL ranks 649th among cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, standing at $33.62 million. The token had reached a peak of $0.756 in March but has trended downward since, dropping 25% over the past month.

AVL Price Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, the price has broken above the upper Bollinger Band. This often signals overextension, but also a bullish breakout signal if sustained. A clear breakout above the recent high of $0.223 could lead to further gains.

AVL price chart with MACD | Source: TradingView

The RSI stands at 67 with a sharp upward gradient, nearing the overbought region, suggesting short-term overheating but not extreme levels yet. If AVL sees a price drop, traders could expect a buy wall around $0.186.

Meanwhile, the MACD has crossed into bullish territory, with the MACD line climbing above the signal line. Green histogram bars are rising steadily, pointing to growing upward momentum.

AVL price chart with MACD | Source: TradingView

