XRP Price To $27? Top Analyst Unveils Key Technical Setup

Top market analyst is convinced XRP price may go as high as $27.

The community has received the forecast with mixed feelings about its possibility.

The community reacts with both excitement and skepticism.

On June 6, top market Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO sent the cryptocurrency sector buzzing with a bold XRP XRP $2.18 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $128.39 B Vol. 24h: $3.14 B prediction.

In an X post, the analyst shared a compelling technical setup for the Ripple-associated XRP coin. He projected that the crypto asset could hit a potential price of $17, $21, and $27.

XRP Price Breakout and Rationale

To give credence to his projection, EGRAG drew an intriguing parallel to Alexander the Great’s military formation strategies. He highlighted the legendary formations of small, elite squads called hypaspists.

Based on historical sources, these hypaspists are renowned for their agility, speed, and precision, an approach that XRP chart patterns are currently mirroring.

In clear terms, the XRP price exhibits this tactical flexibility, which is characterized by rapid pumps, unexpected breakouts, and maximum market agility.

This further underscores its alignment with the hypaspist formation. Based on this, the analyst believes XRP is likely to move swiftly and dominate when the moment is right.

Behind EGRAG’s analysis is the Bull Flag, a classic technical pattern that the analyst previously identified on XRP’s chart.

#XRP — In Hypaspists Formation (Targeting $17, $21, $27) 🔥 Not everyone might fully understand what I’m about to share, so listen closely. 🧠 Much like Alexander the Great’s legendary formations—small, elite squads called hypaspists renowned for their agility, speed, and… pic.twitter.com/H6S2G2PWvA — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) June 6, 2025

This pattern suggests that a strong upward trend will restart following a season of consolidation. Upon discovering this pattern, the analyst projected an $18 price target for XRP. His recent X post confirms that he has now raised that target.

According to a chart shared by the analyst, the XRP price has made a strong upward move right after a consolidation phase that fell within a downward-sloping channel.

Should the Ripple-associated coin break out of this channel with substantial volume, it will likely confirm the Bull Flag and push the price towards the projected prices.

EGRAG remains highly confident in his projection for the XRP setup and has actively shared his perspective with the community. He urged members to remain patient and focused as the chart plays out.

The XRP community has responded with a mix of optimism and curiosity. While some X users praised the detailed analysis and data backing the forecast, others expressed skepticism about the possibility of XRP reaching $17, or even surpassing $27.

At press time, the Ripple-linked coin traded at $2.16, corresponding to a 2.34% loss in the last 24 hours.Its trading volume still looks encouraging at $3.51 billion, with a 77.25% 24-hour rally. However, this current price is still a far cry from the projected levels of the XRP.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.