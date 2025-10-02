BBVA to Launch Retail Crypto Trading in Singapore: Details

Key Notes

BBVA is currently the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure.

It is pushing to have crypto trading services for Bitcoin and Ethereum for retail clients.

BBVA has existing partnerships with Ripple and Binance.

European financial giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has inked a strategic partnership with SGX FX in Singapore to launch retail cryptocurrency trading. This suggests that retail clients will have unlimited access to top digital assets like Bitcoin BTC $119 065 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $65.71 B and Ethereum ETH $4 391 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $530.04 B Vol. 24h: $39.89 B through BBVA’s existing platforms.

BBVA as First EMEA Bank with SGX FX’s Crypto Trading Infrastructure

Spanish bank BBVA partnered with Singapore’s SGX FX in a bid to offer its retail customers access to trade digital assets directly through its platforms. On Oct. 2, the company shared that it is the first EMEA bank to adopt SGX FX’s crypto trading infrastructure.

As it offers 24/7 trading for BTC and ETH, it is worth noting that BBVA would maintain the same framework that it utilizes for foreign exchanges.

SGX has been in the crypto space for several years but became more active at the beginning of this year as a global wave of pro-crypto initiatives hit several jurisdictions. In the first quarter of 2025, it announced plans to introduce open-ended Bitcoin futures contracts in the latter half of the year.

It was designed exclusively for institutional and professional investors, excluding retail traders. This recent deal with BBVA marks a further expansion of SGX’s role in the digital asset ecosystem.

BBVA Bags Multiple Collaborations in the Crypto Industry

For BBVA, the terrain is one that it has become accustomed to. The Spanish financial service provider is a notable pioneer among banks in the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

In August 2025, BBVA collaborated with Binance to explore crypto custody solutions. The deal was quite significant for the crypto exchange as it marked an effort towards restoring confidence in centralized crypto services. This became necessary after major incidents like the FTX implosion. At the time, Binance was also caught in its own regulatory hurdles.

A few weeks later, San Francisco-based Ripple Labs Inc. made a move on an alliance with BBVA to provide its digital asset custody service amid increasing demand for crypto. Already, with regulatory approval from Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Bank’s customers can buy, sell, and hold crypto within its existing digital banking environment.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.