Bitcoin Bull Cycle in Progress, but There Is a Big Twist

Key Notes

CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan noted that the Bitcoin Bull Cycle is slow but progressing.

October is the most bullish month for Bitcoin with renewed expectations.

Bitcoin price is currently at $118,516.22 in one of its positive recovery moves.

Compared to a year ago, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $119 065 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $65.71 B has made tremendous progress with more than a 100% gain. Historically, October is known as the most bullish month for digital assets, including this coin. Analysts and market watchers have spotted the commencement of this bullish cycle once again. However, they can’t help but notice the crawling pace.

Bitcoin Visits Multiple Price Territories in Weeks

Literally, Bitcoin price went from hitting a new all-time high (ATH) above $124,000 in August, to struggling to remain above $110,000 in September. In the weeks that followed, the struggles continued for the firstborn coin. By Sept. 28, Bitcoin price consolidated around the $109,500 mark.

The United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut earlier was blamed for a sell-off that first pushed BTC below $110,000. As the BTC price decreased, its trading volume showed weak conviction from investors. Technical indicators showed that the next critical support was at $106,500. Analysts were certain that a decisive break below that level would expose the psychological support at $100,000.

The Bull Cycle Is Slow but Still in Progress “The current market is progressing slowly within the bull cycle, but there are no signs of an imminent end. In fact, a strong upward move may be just around the corner.” – By @DanCoinInvestor pic.twitter.com/wIUylhoyH9 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) October 2, 2025

However, the situation changed suddenly, and the Bitcoin price improved significantly, reaching up to $112,000.

By this time, analyst Ash Crypto was certain that the coin had entered one of its most bullish seasons. He went as far as suggesting that the rally will be sustained till the year-end because “Historically, the average return of the next 12 weeks has been positive only.”

Bitcoin Gain Is Slow Compared to Past Cycles

On Oct. 1, Bitcoin price topped $117,000 mark with global markets showing strong gains. At the time of this writing, the BTC price is at $118,516.22 with a 3.43% increase.

While this sounds promising for investors, CryptoQuant’s analyst Crypto Dan noted that the progression of BTC gain is quite slow, especially when compared to past cycles.

In addition to this observation, the analyst has identified a decline in the proportion of BTC held for more than one year in the current market. According to Crypto Dan, this is an indication that the market is yet to attain its peak.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.