Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed a five-person shortlist for the next Federal Reserve Chair on Monday.

The announcement came while Bessent was speaking to reporters on Air Force One, revealing candidates who combine current Fed leadership with outside financial expertise.

The finalists, Bessent told reporters, include:

Christopher Waller, current Fed Board member

Michelle Bowman, current Fed Board member and Vice Chair for Supervision

Kevin Warsh, former Fed Governor

Kevin Hassett, White House National Economic Council Director

Rick Rieder, BlackRock Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income

The president is expected to make his decision by the end of the year.

Waller Confirms Interview, Expresses Willingness

Christopher Waller confirmed he was recently interviewed by Secretary Bessent for the position. The interview lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes and covered economics, monetary policy, the Fed, and the economy.

When asked if he wanted the position, Waller stated he would accept if the president believes he is the best choice for the role.

Candidates Bring Varied Fed Experience

The finalists include a mix of Fed insiders and outside experts. Waller has been on the Fed Board since 2020, with prior experience at the St. Louis Fed.

Bowman joined in 2018 and became Vice Chair for Supervision in 2025. Warsh served as a Fed Governor from 2006 to 2011, playing a key role during the 2008 financial crisis.

Hassett is the current NEC Director and former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Rieder manages $2.4 trillion at BlackRock and sits on several financial advisory committees.

The new Fed Chair will succeed Jerome Powell, whose term ends in 2025, and the nominee must be confirmed by the Senate.

Why This Is Important for Crypto Markets

The appointment of a new Federal Reserve Chair is a significant event that can have wide-ranging implications for financial markets, including cryptocurrency.

If the new chair is more open to digital assets or less restrictive on financial innovation, it could lead to more favorable conditions for crypto adoption.

On the other hand, a hawkish Fed stance could curb speculation in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The next Fed Chair’s approach to digital assets will be closely watched by investors, as it will likely set the tone for crypto regulation and investment strategies for years to come.

