Binance Delists 9 Altcoins in Year End Cleanup

Binance announced that it has delisted 9 altcoins BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS.

Despite this removal, these tokens are still available for sale for a limited time.

Binance recently released a framework to protect users from illegals listings and exploitation.

Top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it has delisted 9 altcoins as the year rounds up.

The affected cryptocurrencies are BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS and their delisting is effective immediately.

Binance encourages anyone who wishes to engage with these digital assets to carry out due diligence to avoid being scammed.

Sales of Delisted Tokens Still Ongoing

On December 19, Binance published a notice to users informing them that it will no longer have BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS on its Alpha platform.

It went further to explain that each of these cryptocurrencies failed to adhere to Binance Alpha’s standards. Hence, the company’s decision to delist each one of them.

For the exchange, making such a move reflects its dedication towards fostering innovation and transparency while prioritizing user protection.

“Please do your own research before making any trades for the aforementioned token to avoid any scams and ensure safety of your funds,” Binance wrote on its website.

In the meantime, sales of the aforementioned tokens on Binance Alpha will still be allowed, even though they’ve been removed from the platform.

Such delistings are common on Binance. During routine checks, any token that fails to meet the platform’s standards is removed.

On the other hand, it occasionally lists new tokens believed to have prospects and long-term value. Exactly a year ago, WazirX’s WRX WRX $0.0562 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $25.64 M Vol. 24h: $30.55 K was pulled down from Binance, causing the token to plunge.

Binance Release Transparency Report for Token Issuers

Just recently, Binance released a transparency report, providing updates on its listings across Alpha, futures, and spot markets.

It also talked about community alerts for fraudulent third-party impersonation, offering a reward of up to $5 million for evidence against these fake intermediaries.

To uphold a transparent and structured listing framework, token teams are required to submit listing applications exclusively through their official channels.

This is not to say that Binance is authorizing external brokers or intermediaries to negotiate or influence listing outcomes.

For a very long time, these individuals or firms misrepresented themselves as Binance-affiliated facilitators.

