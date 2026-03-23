Bitcoin Price and Altcoins Struggle While Siren Soars to New Heights

The crypto market is splitting into two. Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $69,000. Ethereum and XRP are retracing. Solana and Cardano are bleeding. The Fed’s hawkish rate comments sent BTC back toward lower support zones and dragged most of the altcoin market with it.

Then there is Siren. The AI-focused token surged 90% to a new all-time high above $1.70 while everything else was selling off. Liquidity is not leaving the market. It is rotating fast into specific narratives and bypassing everything else.

What a helli $siren has pumped 90% today

When can I short the hell out of it ? pic.twitter.com/AKD4UivVli — Entamoty 🔶 (@Amoaning_samuel) March 22, 2026

The broader market is in suspended animation. Siren is not.

Can Bitcoin Price Hold Support Amid $68,000 Consolidation?

Bitcoin is currently trading in a light bullish consolidation phase, hovering between US$69,000 and US$67,000 as of late March.

Bulls have struggled to break the $76,000 ceiling, resulting in a short-term pullback where profit-taking has capped gains. The key support level remains firm at the $69,000–$68,000 range; a breach here could expose lower liquidity zones around $66,000, drastically shifting market structure.

Ethereum (ETH) 24h 7d 30d 1y All time

Prediction markets reflect this uncertainty. Data from Robinhood prediction markets show bearish bets accumulating, suggesting skepticism about an immediate breakout above $80,000.

Conversely, a clean break above $77,000 targets the $79,000–$82,000 corridor, but volume has yet to confirm this move.

The altcoin sector mirrors this indecision. Ethereum has slipped below $2,100, while legacy assets like Zcash have shed 7%. Even with Dogecoin signaling potential reversals, the immediate trend for major alts remains heavily correlated to Bitcoin’s inability to reclaim the $76,000 high.

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