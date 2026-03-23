Bitcoin miners and mining in general are in trouble.

Brent crude is pushing past $113 a barrel after Trump’s ultimatum to Tehran. Energy costs are spiking and miners are directly in the crosshairs. Average production costs are already sitting at $88,000 per BTC against a spot price of roughly $69,200. The math is already bad. An energy shock makes it worse.

Electricity accounts for 60-80% of miner operating costs. When oil prices surge, industrial electricity tariffs follow. Every tick higher in energy prices pushes the breakeven threshold further above what the market is actually paying for Bitcoin.

Marginal miners are running out of runway.

EXPLORE: BTC Price Risk from Oil Spike

The Hormuz Premium: Energy Cost Transmission to Mining Economics

Call it the Hormuz Premium.

Industrial power rates in major mining hubs like Texas run on natural gas, and natural gas tracks oil during supply shocks. Goldman Sachs has raised its Brent forecast to an average of $110, with potential spikes above $147 if shipping lanes stay blocked. Every dollar up in oil is another tick higher on the kilowatt-hour bill.

Miners were already bleeding before this. The sector was operating at an average 21% loss heading into the escalation. A 1.5 cent per kWh increase pushes an Antminer S19j Pro deeply underwater. Older S19 series hardware becomes mathematically impossible to run for any grid-connected facility without a fixed-rate power purchase agreement.

The Government of Spain demands the opening of Hormuz and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East. We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity. The world should not pay the consequences of… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 22, 2026

This is not just a profitability problem. It is a solvency problem. Miners caught in the squeeze have one option: sell BTC reserves into a volatile market to cover utility bills. That selling pressure hits the order book at exactly the wrong time.

The shakeout splits the sector in two. Grid-dependent miners in deregulated markets like the US and energy-importing regions in Europe face the most immediate pressure. Curtailments during peak hours or full shutdowns become the only way to avoid operating at a gross loss.

Miners with access to stranded energy or hydro-dominant grids in Iceland, Quebec, or Scandinavia have a structural advantage and they keep it. Analysts project that sustained Brent crude above $120 forces 10-15% of global hash rate offline, specifically targeting fossil-fuel-peaked operations.

If crude holds above $115, hash power migrates. Inefficient operators get flushed. What is left is a leaner, more capital-efficient network, but getting there means a painful capitulation event first.

EXPLORE: Iran War Impact on Bitcoin Infrastructure

Sovereign Energy Security: The New Competitive Moat

Hardware efficiency used to be the moat. The Hormuz crisis just changed that.

Sovereign energy security is the new competitive edge. Commercial grid pricing has exposed itself as a liability, and institutional capital is rotating toward operations that own their energy source or operate under sovereign protection. Bhutan. El Salvador. Vertically integrated setups running on stranded gas physically disconnected from global export markets.

Energy access is no longer just a cost variable. It is counterparty risk. Grid-dependent miners are one geopolitical shock away from watching their OPEX double overnight. Operations running on flare gas or remote hydro sit outside that risk entirely. Their input costs stay flat while competitors get priced off the network.

The feedback loop into price is direct. Miners facing margin calls from spiking energy bills have one move: liquidate BTC treasury holdings. That sell pressure hits a market already rattled by geopolitical risk. Santiment data shows miner balances consistently drop during energy spikes. ETF inflows are providing a buffer but they are not absorbing everything.

No one is talking about Bitcoin's hash rate collapsing -40% from ATH. The biggest miner capitulation since 2021. Yikes. Energy value falling in turn. Very certainly means some big miners are pivoting out of crypto. pic.twitter.com/JKFQmQeHYl — Charles Edwards (@caprioleio) January 29, 2026

The silver lining is structural. Miner capitulation events historically mark price bottoms. As unprofitable operators unplug, network difficulty adjusts down, widening margins for whoever survives. The network keeps producing blocks regardless of the macro chaos outside it. On-chain data suggests a difficulty adjustment is approaching that could give surviving miners temporary relief.

But that relief comes later. Right now the sell pressure is real and it is capping upside near $70,000.

Until energy markets signal de-escalation, the miner-induced overhang stays. The digital gold narrative is being stress-tested against a very physical problem.

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