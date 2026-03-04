Bitcoin Reclaims $71k With $1.1B ETF Surge And Strategy’s $200M Bet

Today, 4 March 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $71,000, after a massive $1.1 billion capital injection into US spot Bitcoin ETFs over the last week. Meanwhile, Strategy Chair Michael Saylor has authorized another strategic purchase, effectively absorbing 3,015 BTC from the supply.

After a significant period of retrenchment, marked by a five-week streak of net outflows that dampened sentiment, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.1 billion in net inflows across recent trading sessions. This reversal signals that institutional allocators are positioning for a recovery.

Institutional ETF Accumulation: The Data Breakdown

On March 3, IBIT captured over 50% of the $458.2 million in daily inflows. This shows that liquidity continues to consolidate around the largest issuers. This volume of buying effectively removes coins from the liquid circulating supply, transferring them into deep cold storage custody.

BlackRock #Bitcoin ETF Sees Largest Inflow ($767,470,000) in Five Months. pic.twitter.com/NkNqfgPGrX — Lucky (@LLuciano_BTC) March 3, 2026

The sudden resurgence in Bitcoin ETF demand suggests that the “smart money” cohort views the recent dip to $60,000 as a value area. However, unlike retail-driven rallies, this institutional accumulation is executed via algorithmic time-weighted average price (TWAP) orders designed to minimize price impact, potentially masking the true depth of the current demand.

Total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday was $562 million, the highest net inflow in 7 days. Gensler’s skepticism isn’t stopping the institutional machine. pic.twitter.com/exampleLink — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 4, 2024

Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury: Corporate Conviction

Parallel to the ETF inflows, Strategy continued its aggressive corporate treasury allocation. Chairman Michael Saylor announced that the firm acquired an additional 3,015 BTC for approximately $201 million.

Strategy has acquired 3,015 BTC for ~$204.1 million at ~$67,700 per bitcoin. As of 3/1/2026, we hodl 720,737 $BTC acquired for ~$54.77 billion at ~$75,985 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/rqDIhlUDNx — Michael Saylor (@saylor) March 2, 2026

This latest acquisition brings Strategy’s total holdings to 720,737 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of roughly $54 billion and an average price of $75,985. As Strategy continues its streak of accumulation, it effectively acts as a sink for available coin supply, permanently removing these assets from the active trading float.

Saylor’s conviction highlights a broader trend of institutional crypto adoption where corporate treasuries view Bitcoin not as a speculative trade, but as a long-duration reserve asset.

Bitcoin Reclaims $71,000

Bulls have reclaimed the $71,000 resistance level to invalidate the lower-high structure forming on the daily chart. A clean break above this ceiling, accompanied by sustained volume, would likely trigger a momentum-driven move toward new all-time highs.

DISCOVER: Top Crypto Exchanges for 2024

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.