BTC $67 636 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.35 T Vol. 24h: $42.02 B has extended its recent slide, shedding more than 25% over the past month as net outflows from spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) suggest a cooling in institutional interest. Bitcoin price is currently trading near $69,000, significantly below its record high of over $126,000 set last October.

However, it’s overall stabilising above the $60,000 level. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has experienced approximately $2.8 billion in net outflows over the last quarter. While substantial, this figure contrasts with the nearly $21 billion in net inflows recorded over the past year. The broader spot ETF category mirrors this trend, registering roughly $5.8 billion in exits over three months.

Bitcoin ETF holders have diamond hands despite the 44% BTC crash, keeping the majority of assets in place relative to the massive inflows seen throughout 2025.

EXPLORE: What is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2026?

Bitcoin ETF Outflows Signal Institutional Retreat, For Now

Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise Asset Management, noted that the current selling pressure is likely not driven by long-term ETF allocators but rather by short-term traders and hedge funds utilizing liquid products to manage momentum.

It’s really a tale of two sides,

Hougan stated, emphasizing that financial advisors are largely holding steady despite the volatility.

However, the shift in market structure is palpable. Amberdata analysis indicates that year-to-date flows in 2026 have turned negative for the first time since inception. This aligns with broader market data where crypto products recorded a net outflow of $1.7 billion at the start of February, highlighting a pause in the relentless accumulation regime.

DISCOVER: Best Solana Meme Coins By Market Cap 2026

Implications: What This Means for Bitcoin Price

For Bitcoin, the next major support sits near $53,000–$55,000, if it fails to hold $60,000 while $69,000 and $86,0000 now act as resistance.

The divergence between Bitcoin and traditional safe havens has rattled investors. While gold pushes toward new highs, the Bitcoin crash has hit strategy and spot ETFs hard, leaving many recent entrants underwater.

Looking ahead, crypto traders are watching for signs of capitulation or a demand floor. Although Bitcoin ETFs see sporadic inflows as investors accumulate assets during dips, sustained selling pressure raises fears of a “crypto winter.”

If the $60,000 support level fails to hold, analysts warn that the correction could deepen as institutional leverage continues to reset.

DISCOVER: Best Solana Meme Coins By Market Cap 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.