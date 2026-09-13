Elon Musk Grok AI Predicts Solana Could Hit $400+ By 2027

The Elon Musk-backed Grok AI predicts that by January 1, 2027, Solana (SOL) could trade around $350–$450, with a target range of $380–$420, assuming a full-blown crypto bull market returns by late 2026.

As of September 13, 2026, SOL trades just above $100, significantly below its January 2025 all-time high of around $295–$296. This outlook surpasses many forecasts in the $125–$260 range and aligns with optimistic projections like Standard Chartered’s $400 target for 2027.

The positive scenario relies on improved macro liquidity, increased Solana ETF inflows, successful network upgrades, and ongoing dominance in high-throughput activities.

Historically, SOL has performed well mid-cycle, making a rally from the current levels to the mid-to-high $300s possible in a strong bull market. While speculative, SOL could reach the $350–$450 range by early 2027 if market conditions are favorable, with a focus on $380–$420.

Grok AI Predicts SOL Price: Technical Analysis Supporting the $400+ Thesis

Solana is back at an important decision point after failing to hold its latest move toward the $105-$106 region. For $SOL , I’m treating $98.5-$100 as the support zone keeping the broader rebound intact while daily acceptance above $106 would bring $109-$110.5 back into focus.… pic.twitter.com/9yDM4IMeNi — 𝗘𝗹𝗹𝗮 (@Ellaweb_3) September 13, 2026

On the higher timeframes, SOL has been consolidating and recovering after a deep drawdown from the 2025 highs, currently holding above key demand zones near $97–$100 while facing near-term resistance in the $102–$110 region.

A sustained break and weekly close above $110–$120 (with volume confirmation) would strengthen the intermediate bullish structure, opening the path toward the $146–$150 area and then the prior cycle high near $290–$300.

In a full bull-market regime, reclaiming the previous ATH often serves as a powerful psychological and technical catalyst for extension; Fibonacci projections and measured moves from the multi-year base and the recent recovery low project into the $350–$450 zone on continued momentum.

Trade On The Most Trusted Exchange in Crypto

Price is holding above rising longer-term moving averages (such as the 50- and 200-day SMAs in the mid-to-high $80s), with neutral-to-constructive RSI readings; a reclaim of short-term momentum (MACD turning higher) would further support upside continuation.

Key supports to defend on any retests include the $97–$100 zone and the broader $83–$88 region; a decisive break below those levels would weaken the near-term recovery thesis.

Overall, the chart setup favors a multi-leg advance with strong upside potential if risk appetite returns, consistent with Solana’s historical pattern of sharp, high-beta rallies once key resistance is cleared in bull-market conditions.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Solana Tests Key Levels

If higher-for-longer becomes the base case for crypto, Solana upside from here gets capped by the same forces already priced into a $58Bn-plus asset: institutional flows, ETF rebalancing, and rate-sensitive portfolio math.

That’s a tough environment for outsized returns on an asset this large, which is why some traders are looking earlier in the risk curve, toward infrastructure plays still in price discovery. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one of those.

It’s a Bitcoin Layer 2 network built with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming to deliver faster smart contract execution than Solana while settling back to Bitcoin’s base layer.

The presale has raised $33,500,000 at a current token price of $0.0136, with staking rewards available at an unspecified but reportedly high APY.

Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge is designed to move BTC on and off the Layer 2 without custodial middlemen, the kind of plumbing Bitcoin has historically lacked.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

DISCOVER: Meme Coin Supercycle: Top Performers This Week

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.