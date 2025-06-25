Bitcoin Solaris Unlocks Smartphone Mining As $5M Presale Gains Momentum Ahead LBank Listing

Key Notes

The Nova App enables smartphone mining without hardware costs, using idle CPU power to validate transactions.

BTC-S tokens flow through an operational on-chain casino with instant wallet rewards and 1:1 redemption rates.

Phase 9 pricing sits at $9 per token with LBank listing targeting $20, suggesting potential 150% returns.

Bitcoin Solaris has opened its ninth presale phase with over $5 million already raised and more than 11,500 holders on board, driven by working utility and a growing mobile network.

Unlike speculative token launches, Bitcoin Solaris offers direct participation through its Nova App and on-chain Casino, positioning it as a utility-first entrant in a crowded market.

Phones Now Power The Network

The Nova App lets users mine BTC-S using their smartphones without any hardware, upfront capital, or token lockups. It leverages idle CPU and storage to validate transactions, delivering live rewards through a proof-of-capacity layer.

According to the team, the network architecture uses a hybrid approach: base validation with proof-of-work and proof-of-capacity, plus a Solaris Layer that adds speed through proof-of-stake, proof-of-history, and proof-of-time. In testing, the chain achieved 10,000+ TPS with under two-second finality.

Casino Rewards Go Live On-Chain

BTC-S isn’t just a presale token – it’s already flowing. The project’s on-chain casino enables users to earn BTC-S daily, with larger purchases unlocking extra spins and higher prize pools. All rewards are distributed instantly to wallets, with tokens redeemable 1:1 on the native chain after launch.

This structure avoids common presale pitfalls: no dynamic pricing, no bonus tiers, and no inflated supply. BTC-S has a hard cap of 21 million tokens, with just 4.2 million offered during presale. Phase 9 is priced at $9 per token.

Bitcoin Solaris has passed audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins, with a KYC-verified team and a roadmap already in motion. According to analysts at Crypto League, the project stands out for offering real passive income and live tools, not just a whitepaper.

The confirmed LBank listing targets a $20 public price, suggesting 150% upside for early buyers, without including mining or gaming rewards.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.