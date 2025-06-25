Key Notes

Binance adds Newton Protocol (NEWT) to Earn, Futures, and Margin trading.

NEWT token airdrop set for June 24, with 10% of supply reserved for rewards.

$90M funding from PayPal Ventures and Polygon boosts investor confidence. .

Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will be adding Newton Protocol across its various platforms, like Binance Earn, Binance Futures, Binance Alpha, and others. This latest announcement comes as Newton Protocol recently disclosed its tokenomics along with an airdrop of its NEWT tokens, for 10% of its total supply.

Newton Protocol, developed by Magic Labs, is a verifiable on-chain automation platform that lets users delegate complex cross-chain tasks to AI agents, secured by cryptographic safeguards at every step.

Binance announced that users can now purchase NEWT using various payment methods, including VISA, MasterCard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Revolut. Users can also buy and sell NEWT using their account balances through the platform’s “Buy Crypto” page.

Binance Margin will also introduce NEWT as a borrowable asset. The platform will support the NEWT/USDT and NEWT/USDC pairs on both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin trading.

With its inclusion on Binance, NEWT is set to receive a significant boost in liquidity from crypto traders worldwide, as the exchange controls 38% of the market. Newton Protocol (NEWT) experienced a 40% increase in value following its listing announcements by South Korea’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb.

Binance Lists Newton Protocol After Airdrop Announcement

The Magic Newton Foundation recently made an announcement with a total NEWT token supply at 1 billion. However, initially, only 21.5% of the total supply or two hundred fifteen million tokens will be in circulation.

The allocation strategy includes 60% of the total supply to community initiatives, encompassing incentives, rewards, liquidity, development funds, and treasury support, fostering growth and promoting protocol decentralization.

The remaining 40% is allocated to internal stakeholders, including core contributors, early investors, and Magic Labs.

The crypto community is eagerly watching the NEWT token airdrop, with 10 percent of the total supply, 100 million tokens, set aside for initial and community rewards.

0.9 percent of the supply is reserved for Kaito rewards. The snapshot is scheduled for 7:59 UTC on June 20, 2025, giving early participants a chance to earn points and rewards through activities on the Kaito platform.

Investments from PayPal Ventures

NEWT has raised $90 million in funding from prominent backers, including PayPal Ventures and Polygon, showcasing strong investor confidence. Keeping an eye on new Binance listings like this is a smart way to stay ahead and spot promising crypto opportunities as they emerge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.