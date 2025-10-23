Key Notes

Tucker Carlson has faced intense backlash for suggesting that pseudonymous Bitcoin BTC $109 673 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $65.01 B creator Satoshi Nakamoto is likely linked to the CIA.

Bitcoin Marxists and supporters spared the American conservative political commentator no words, as they expressed displeasure at his statement.

Is There Truly a Link Between the CIA and Satoshi Nakamoto?

The search for who Satoshi Nakamoto is yet to end. So far, several entities have been tagged as the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, but no verified group or individual has successfully uncovered his identity.

Tucker Carlson believes in one of crypto’s oldest conspiracy theories, and he voiced it at a Turning Point USA event recently held in honor of Charlie Kirk.

He thinks that Satoshi Nakamoto may be linked to U.S. intelligence agencies. Carlson suggested that Bitcoin could transcend into a scam of sorts run by a coalition of the financial beneficiaries.

He was referring to people who are getting all the winnings and the politicians they control, then use it to further their control of American society.

Carlson cited that the unknown identity of Satoshi Nakamoto discourages him from investing in Bitcoin.

“I try to limit myself to things I understand, and nobody can explain to me who Satoshi was — the creator of Bitcoin, this mysterious guy who apparently died, but nobody knows who he was,” he said.

The media icon said he “grew up in DC primarily in a government family, so CIA, that’s my guess. Can’t prove it, but you’re telling me to invest in something whose founder is mysterious and has billions of dollars of unused Bitcoin. What is that?”

To wrap up his take on the matter, he stated that he is more of a gold buyer. Interestingly, gold recently cemented its lead as the world’s top reserve asset amid rising global economic uncertainty.

Bitcoin Lovers React to Tucker Carlson’s Statement

Many Bitcoin lovers have argued against Carlson’s comments, noting that he missed Bitcoin’s core premise, which is the fact that it is open source and trustless by design.

Strike CEO Jack Mallers thinks that Carlson may be void of understanding when it comes to the subject of Bitcoin.

If you think knowing who created Bitcoin matters, you don’t understand it. Bitcoin is open source. Nobody has special rights, and everyone can verify that. It doesn’t matter who created Bitcoin. Bitcoin is neutral technology, like math. Who invented math, @TuckerCarlson? https://t.co/SZKzr5F2n8 — Jack Mallers (@jackmallers) October 23, 2025

TFTC founder, Marty Bent, does not care whether the CIA or any other entity created Bitcoin. His focus is on the fact that “anyone who is so driven and capable can audit the code to determine whether it does what it’s supposed to do,” stating how that is all that matters.

.@TuckerCarlson will come around when he realizes that it doesn't matter if the CIA created bitcoin. Even if the CIA did (it didn't), anyone who is so driven and capable can audit the code to determine whether it does what it's supposed to do. That's all that matters. https://t.co/2VsBTmVsoW — Marty Bent (@MartyBent) October 23, 2025

