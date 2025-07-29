Key Notes

Bitmain is planning to open a factory in the US by the end of September.

The Chinese firm is expected to hire 250 local employees.

Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT still control over 90% of global bitcoin mining hardware. .

Bitmain, the leading Bitcoin BTC $118 646 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $40.88 B miner manufacturer based in China, revealed its plans for entering the United States.

The Chinese firm plans to launch its headquarters and assembly by the end of Q3 this year, according to the Bloomberg report. Either Texas or Florida will likely be the destination for Bitmain, which is expected to hire 250 local employees for its US operations.

The goal of launching the US facility for the leading mining rig manufacturer is to dodge US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. In August 2024, Bloomberg reported that Trump’s policies might put pressure on Bitmain, a prediction which seems to have come true.

Mining rigs from China are placed under US customs duties.

As of mid-2025, the effective tariff on Chinese-made mining machines is approximately 25%, plus a universal 10% “baseline” tariff under the Trump-era “Liberation Day” policy. That totals approximately 35% duty.

According to Bloomberg, the US has been aiming to reduce dependence on Chinese rig suppliers due to national “security concerns.”

However, the Bitcoin miner industry might not be that simple. According to Reuters, three Chinese firms, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, still control over 90% of global Bitcoin mining hardware.

