Ray Dalio cites growing fiscal risks, including a projected $12 trillion in new US Treasury issuance, as a key reason to buy BTC.

Dalio, while still preferring gold over Bitcoin, acknowledged BTC’s role as a hedge against fiat devaluation.

Despite Bitcoin pulling back to $117K, institutional accumulation continues at every dip, as per on-chain data.

Bitcoin institutional demand continues to remain despite the Bitcoin BTC $118 782 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $40.62 B price pullback to $117K recently, with billionaires like Ray Dalio backing the asset. With the US National Debt soaring past $37 trillion, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has suggested allocating 15% of the portfolio to BTC and gold.

Ray Dalio Raises Bitcoin Allocation From 1-2% Previously

Back in 2022, billionaire investor Ray Dalio recommended having 1-2% exposure to Bitcoin. However, citing the “debt loom loop” in the US economy, Dalio has shifted his stance, asking investors to have 15% exposure to BTC. This demonstrates growing confidence in the asset.

Dalio also highlighted the falling value of the US Dollar this year, which brings attention to assets like BTC, which is up by 27%, so far in 2025. While speaking on the Master Investor Podcast on July 27, Dalio mentioned the US government’s projected $12 trillion in new Treasury issuance over the next 12 months, needed to finance the nation’s $36.7 trillion debt load.

This Treasury issuance is likely to be beneficial for Bitcoin and crypto, which will see increased capital inflows. Dalio said:

“If you were optimizing your portfolio for the best return-to-risk ratio, you would have about 15% of your money in gold or Bitcoin.”

Ray Dalio’s comments come amid worsening fiscal signals, as the US Treasury on Monday revised its borrowing forecast upward. In Q3, the Treasury borrowing is likely to hit $1 trillion, $453 billion more than previously projected, followed by $590 billion in Q4.

While Dalio disclosed that he personally holds “some Bitcoin,” he described his updated recommendation as flexible. He said that it’s up to individual investors to decide the mix of Bitcoin and gold in their portfolios. Earlier this week, veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki also stressed having hard assets like gold, silver, along with Bitcoin, in one’s portfolio amid rising US debt concerns.

The billionaire investor still prefers gold over Bitcoin. He shared some skepticism of BTC’s potential as a reserve currency, pointing to issues such as surveillance risks and the inherent transparency of blockchain transactions. “Governments can see who is doing what transactions on it,” he said.

Buy on BTC Price Dips?

Bitcoin’s $110K–$117K price range is seeing increased accumulation, with buyers entering on market dips and previous holders continuing to purchase at higher levels. The pattern suggests a staircase-like progression in cost basis distribution.

The $110K–$117K range is gradually filling in. $BTC is being accumulated on both sides – buyers stepping in on dips, while earlier buyers are now acquiring at higher levels, forming a staircase-like pattern in cost basis distribution. pic.twitter.com/a2Ssri8WbD — glassnode (@glassnode) July 28, 2025

Institutional players like Metaplanet have also continued with their BTC purchases this week. BTC is currently flirting at $118K levels. With the concerns of Trump tariffs behind us, market analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic stand for BTC and crypto.

