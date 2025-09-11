Key Notes

Recent ETH purchases by BitMine nearly matched the total acquired by all treasury firms last week.

Ethereum gained 3% to $4,440 amid bullish market sentiment, with daily trading volumes jumping 38% to $41.5 billion.

Spot Ether ETFs also saw strong inflows, led by BlackRock’s ETHA with $74.5 million.

The largest ETH treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) has continued with its aggressive Ethereum ETH $4 422 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $533.74 B Vol. 24h: $36.71 B purchases, buying another $200 million worth of ETH in early Asian trading hours on Sept. 11. This latest purchase comes as ETH price shows signs of recovery, gaining 3% today to $4,440, amid broader crypto market rally.

BitMine Takes ETH Treasury Holdings to 2.126 Million

Tom Lee’s BitMine continues with its aggressive Ethereum purchases, adding another 46,255 coins, worth a massive $200million, to their ETH treasury, on September 11. The purchase follows Monday’s acquisition of 202,500 ETH, pushing BitMine’s total holdings past 2.1 million ETH, valued at more than $9.2 billion.

With the latest addition, BitMine maintains its lead as the largest corporate holder of Ethereum, far ahead of Sharplink Gaming’s 837,000 ETH treasury. According to the data from Strategic ETH Reserve, BitMine’s two big ETH purchases this week nearly matched the total ETH accumulated by all treasury firms last week.

The ETH treasury firms have been raising more cash ammunition, through stock and bond sales, to further build their Ethereum reserves. Last week, corporate buyers accumulated 273,300 ETH in total, with The Ether Machine leading the purchases at 150,000 ETH, followed by BitMine with 74,300 ETH.

Amid its aggressive purchases, BMNR stock has also witnessed a trend reversal after a 23% correction over the past month. On the weekly chart, BMNR stock is up 5%, bouncing back from the lows of $40.

ETH Price Resumes Uptrend Along With Ether ETF Flows

Amid the broader crypto market uptick following softer US PPI data and rising Fed rate cut expectations, Ether price has surged 2.5% today on Sept. 11.

The daily trading volume in Ethereum has jumped 38% to $41.5 billion, which reflects strong bullish sentiment among traders. Moreover, CoinGlass data shows that the ETH futures open interest has surged over $61.5 billion. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that tighter Bollinger Bands suggest a big move in the ETH price ahead.

Expect a big move for Ethereum $ETH soon as the Bollinger Bands squeeze! pic.twitter.com/5KgYzuF3Vb — Ali (@ali_charts) September 10, 2025

On the other hand, inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have resumed. On Sept. 10, net inflows into spot Ether ETFs surged to $1761 million, with BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) leading the most inflows at $74.5 million.

