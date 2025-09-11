Key Notes

Trend Research sold its ETH holdings at an average price of $3,145.

The company is now buying ETH again as the price holds strong above $4,400.

The crypto market looks bullish with the expectations of a rate cut.

Trend Research, a Chinese investment firm, recently started to buy back Ethereum ETH $4 409 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $532.28 B Vol. 24h: $37.43 B after missing out on huge profits.

The addresses associated with Trend Research borrowed 88 million USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $169.13 B Vol. 24h: $97.84 B from the top lending protocol AAVE, according to Lookonchain.

Trend Research(@Trend_Research_) is buying back $ETH at a higher price. Just 2 months ago, they sold 79,470 $ETH($250M) at $3,145 avg. In the past 2 hours, they borrowed 88M $USDT from #Aave and deposited it to #Binance, then withdrew 9,377 $ETH($41.37M) from #Binance.… pic.twitter.com/fcZlgpnVzC — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 11, 2025

Subsequently, Trend Research deposited the funds into Binance, the largest crypto exchange and popular among whales due to its high liquidity.

So far, the company has withdrawn 9,377 ETH, worth $41.37 million, from Binance.

The movement comes two months after the Chinese firm sold 79,470 ETH for a total of roughly $250 million, at an average price of $3,145 per token. At this point, the total value of the ETH sold would’ve been over $352 million.

Ethereum is currently hovering at $4,430 with a market cap of $534 billion.

Making Massive Profits

While Trend Research’s movement shows a $100 million miss on returns, some whales have been making huge returns and betting big on the leading altcoin.

For instance, the mysterious investor called 7 Siblings made a $250 million profit by holding Ethereum between February and August.

Another case is the Radiant Capital hacker, who transformed the stolen $53 million into $103 million since September 2024. The fraudulent actor started accumulating ETH on Aug. 20 again as the price fell below $4,100.

According to a Coinspeaker report on Sept. 10, Ethereum investors accumulated over 226,000 ETH, worth roughly $980 million, over the past week. The buying spree came while the top altcoin was struggling below $4,400.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.