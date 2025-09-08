Coinspeaker

Bittensor (TAO) Price Alert: Halving Is Less Than 90 Days Away

Bittensor (TAO) daily chart shows that a breakout could target $440 short term, and potentially $1,000 in 2025.

Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • TAO’s first halving in December will cut daily emissions by 50%.
  • Bitcoin’s past halvings show strong rallies that could mirror TAO’s path.
  • Current price action sits at a crucial junction near $337, with resistance at $366.

Bittensor TAO $344.3 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $3.27 B Vol. 24h: $85.12 M is approaching a major milestone with its first halving less than 83 days away, expected around December 11.

The event will cut daily TAO emissions by 50%, from 7,200 TAO to 3,600 TAO, effectively reducing sell pressure on the market and making Bittensor one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Historically, similar events in Bitcoin have triggered strong rallies when lower supply hits the market while demand remains steady. Bittensor has similar tokenomics to BTC as well.

Upward Pressure Brewing for TAO

According to AI researcher Timo Moors, the halving will also adjust Alpha emissions. Current daily emissions stand 7,200 TAO and 14,400 Alpha. After halving, the numbers will change to 3,600 TAO and 10,800 Alpha.

The balance between TAO and Alpha_in (used to fill subnet liquidity pools) will remain intact, meaning no direct price shock is expected. However, since fewer TAO tokens will be sold daily, the market could see upward pressure if demand stays strong.

For new subnets, the reduced Alpha_in may create challenges in filling liquidity pools, but the overall ecosystem should benefit from the reduced dilution.

Timo shared a chart showing how past BTC halvings (2012, 2016, 2020, and the upcoming 2024 event) have historically led to major bull cycles. TAO is now at a similar moment with its first halving set to reshape tokenomics.

TAO Price Analysis: What’s Next for Bittensor?

TAO is trading around $337. The daily chart shows the price moving within a tightening triangle pattern. Also, analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed out that a break above the 20-day EMA could spark a strong rally.

If TAO breaks above the 20-day EMA and clears $366, momentum could push it toward $440 and beyond. The halving narrative could then act as a powerful catalyst, potentially setting the stage for a run toward the $1,000 mark in 2025.

TAO daily chart with momentum indicators as of 8th Sept. | Source: TradingView

Failure to hold the $300 support could see TAO retest $280, and extended weakness might push it further down toward $250. A breakdown here would weaken bullish sentiment ahead of the halving.

