Grayscale's GLNK has accumulated $87.5 million in assets since its December 2 launch, establishing a competitive landscape for the new entrant.

Both funds use Coinbase Custody and trade on NYSE Arca, with Bitwise offering a slightly lower standard fee at 0.34% versus Grayscale's 0.35%.

LINK traded at $14.12 with a 5.39% gain on launch day as Chainlink maintains its position as the dominant oracle platform by value secured.

Bitwise Asset Management launched the Bitwise Chainlink ETF on NYSE Arca on Jan. 14. The fund is the second in the U.S. to offer direct ownership of Chainlink LINK $14.30 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $10.13 B Vol. 24h: $691.29 M tokens, creating competition with Grayscale’s existing GLNK product.

The fund trades under the ticker CLNK with a 0.34% management fee, though the sponsor will waive the entire fee for three months on the first $500 million in assets, according to Bitwise’s announcement.

Bitwise manages more than $15 billion in client assets across over 40 crypto investment products.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described Chainlink as essential infrastructure for connecting blockchains to outside information like price feeds and real-world events.

Applications ranging from lending platforms to prediction markets use Chainlink data to execute transactions automatically.

Today, we’re excited to launch $CLNK, an ETP offering investors spot exposure to Chainlink (LINK)—the leading oracle platform connecting blockchains to real-world data. Why Chainlink is a big deal: – It’s the infrastructure behind many of crypto’s most powerful real-world use… pic.twitter.com/13qKJaUXhF — Bitwise (@BitwiseInvest) January 14, 2026

Fee Competition

CLNK’s standard fee of 0.34% is slightly lower than Grayscale’s 0.35%. Both funds are currently operating under fee waivers to attract early investors.

Grayscale launched the first Chainlink ETF on Dec. 2, 2025, and has accumulated $87.5 million in assets, according to Grayscale’s product page. The fund’s fee remains waived until March 2, 2026, or until assets reach $1 billion.

Both products use Coinbase Custody Trust Company to securely hold the LINK tokens and list on NYSE Arca.

Neither fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means they have fewer regulatory protections than traditional mutual funds.

Market Context

LINK traded at $14.12 on Jan. 14 with a 24-hour gain of 5.39%, according to CoinGecko data. Chainlink holds approximately 49% of the oracle market by assets protected on its network, compared to roughly 10% for its nearest competitor, Pyth.

According to Chainlink’s own metrics, the platform has facilitated more than $27 trillion in transaction value across more than 70 blockchains since 2017.

Bitwise has been expanding its altcoin ETF lineup. The company filed for 11 new crypto ETFs on Dec. 31, including funds for Tron and Zcash.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.